Underused Akimbo shotgun loadout is “one-shotting” players in Warzone

While most shotguns struggle to break into the Warzone meta, a very specific Double Barrel build is “one-shotting” players and has even had the community calling for nerfs.

Although the Pacific update and Caldera have been implemented for just under a month now, players are still discovering new powerful loadouts every single day.

While the majority of these builds revolve around making the perfect AR or SMG class, one specific setup has stood out from the crowd as it involves Vanguard’s Double Barrel shotgun.

Despite the weapon still having a relatively low pick rate, the loadout has been spreading through the Warzone community and already has players calling for nerfs.

Its ability to one-shot multiple opponents at close-range has made it a top-tier secondary, but you’ll need the correct setup if you want to try it out for yourself. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.

“One-shot” Double Barrel Warzone loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: M97 Full Choke

M97 Full Choke Barrel: Sawed-Off

Sawed-Off Optic: None

None Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: None

None Magazine: None

None Ammunition: Buck and Slug

Buck and Slug Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk: Akimbo

Akimbo Perk2: Quick

The most important aspect of the Double Barrel loadout is of course the Akimbo perk. This makes the shotguns absolutely unmatched at close quarters, making it easy to clear out buildings and staircases.

Alongside the Buck and Slug rounds, Sawed-Off barrel, and of course the Removed Stock, it’s safe to say you’ll have a secondary that’s a force to be reckoned with.

Of course, it’s absolutely key that you run the Overkill perk with this loadout, as the Double Barrel’s not going to perform at medium or long-range. We recommend taking your favorite AR or LMG with the shotguns, that way, you’ll be able to take down opponents in any scenario.

If you’re still doubting the power of these pint-sized shotguns, take a look at TioLeo’s clip below, where they’re wiped from full health in a single shot.

It’s hard to know how long the Double Barrel shotguns will remain in their current state, as players are already complaining that they’re too powerful and shouldn’t be able to “one-shot”.

So, while they’re still going under the radar in terms of pick rate, consider testing them out in your matches, especially if you’re a fan of Rebirth Island.