Top 5 tensest Round 11s in Call of Duty history

Professional Call of Duty has seen some mind-blowing Round 11s over the years, but what stands out as the very best? Here, we run through the best in the esport’s history, from X to X.

Every fan of competitive Call of Duty looks forward to a Round 11 – one final Search and Destroy round to decide which side takes the map and, fairly often, the series. They’re generally slow-paced and tense, with neither side wanting to give an inch to the other.

As a result, some truly memorable moments have emerged over the years. Who can forget Karma’s incredible clutch for OpTic Gaming against Lightning Pandas in Infinite Warfare? But is it the most memorable of all time?

