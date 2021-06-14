Top 10 CDL plays | LA Thieves Home Series - Dexerto

The LA Thieves Home Series delivered some of the best CDL action we’ve seen in Stage 4 yet. Here’s the best plays from the weekend with some pros taking a couple of spots across the Top 10.

For the Subliners, it was Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez that came out with guns blazing against the Royal Ravens. As for the LA Thieves, Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat proved why he deserves to be in the starting rotation for his team.

There were fantastic individual performances throughout CDL S4:W3, as players warmed up for the Stage 4 Major soon.

