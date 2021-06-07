Top 10 CDL Plays | Florida Mutineers Home Series - Dexerto

Call of Duty League Stage 4 is in full swing, and Simp popped off once again during the CDL Florida Home Series! Here are the top 10 plays from the second week of Stage 4.

Even though Seattle Surge couldn’t get past Atlanta FaZe or Minnesota RØKKR, Gunless still managed to pull off one of the most insane sprees you’ll ever see!

There were plenty more clutches and streaks on display too, so who else makes our list of the best plays from CDL Stage 4 Week 2?

