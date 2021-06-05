aBeZy: The Fall of Atlanta FaZe's First CDL Season - Dexerto

Tyler ‘aBeZy’ Pharris and Atlanta FaZe started the CDL inaugural season with a bang, but after a mid-season switch forced the Call of Duty League’s teams to play online, they lost their shine.

aBeZy has opened up to Enable and Pacman on the Reverse Sweep CDL review show about Atlanta FaZe’s 2020 struggles.

From the online switch leading to a dip in form during the first CDL season, to other teams finding their feet quicker, the star believes his squad could have won, but ultimately didn’t deserve to that Championship Weekend.

