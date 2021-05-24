Tommey exposes Warzone streamer for stream sniping after TikTok callout - Dexerto

Warzone star Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren put a Call of Duty streamer on blast after they apparently stream sniped him and teammates while streaming themselves, and put it on TikTok.

For the longest time, content creators have been dealing with trolls, stream snipers, and cheaters whose main aim is to disrupt a game and try to get their moment in the spotlight.

The majority of stream snipers and cheats don’t actually incriminate themselves by streaming at the same time and can get away with their own mini highlight.

After one streamer took on 100 Thieves’ Tommey and took him down, he posted the kill on TikTok. However, the former Call of Duty pro fired back to show that he’d been getting stream sniper by the player in question.

The drama kicked off on May 23 when Thurmzy, a Warzone streamer himself, managed to kill the 100 Thieves star and tagged him on Twitter after the fact as he celebrated.

Ultimately, his clip where he took down Tommey was headed for TikTok and after seeing it, Tommey dished out some clips that showed how the streamer was stream sniping him in games.

The two squads came to blows on a few occasions, and after which, members of Thurmzy’s team were calling out what Tommey had been saying on stream – indicating that they were watching. However, the streamer denied that anyone was doing so, even though his teammates were calling out where Tommey was.

Here’s a thread of “Thurmzy” and his boys listening to our stream calling out our locations and also commenting on what our chat talks about, all while “Thurmzy” is contradicting all of it. Part one: https://t.co/g25dp7IKUr — Tommey (@Tommey) May 24, 2021

“As you can see in these clips, we killed his team four different times and by his team I mean three of them while the other was nowhere to be seen hitting nothing but buy backs,” Tommey said after bringing his clips proof to an end.

The pair traded further shots on Twiter, with Thurmzy denying that anyone had been stream sniping after Tommey said the situation was “baffling” and urged him to “be better.”

The fact you think any of this is good for you is baffling, here’s a little bit of advice… The route and direction your going may bring you joy short term, but in the long run you will be one miserable cunt. Be better. — Tommey (@Tommey) May 24, 2021

The streamer in question has further denied stream sniping Tommey and his squad.

It’s the not first time that the 100 Thieves star has called out an apparent stream sniper on Twitter, however. In fact, it was barely a week ago that he was hunted down by one in a Warzone tournament.