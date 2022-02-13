Warzone pro Tommey reveals forgotten XM4 loadout that’s better than the Bren

As the Warzone meta continues to evolve, pro player Tommey is finding success in old weapons and now claims that his Cold War XM4 loadout is better than the Bren.

Warzone players have been dominating the Pacific era with Vanguard weapons, specifically with the Bren LMG.

This gun first made an appearance at the Baka WonderLAN, with nearly the entire competition using this loadout. Since then it’s been the clear-cut go-to weapon for the long-range meta despite nerfs.

However, guns from previous titles like Cold War have been proven to be viable still and Tommey is blasting this XM4 loadout all over the timeline.

Tommey reveals meta Warzone XM4 loadout

This is it right here. Thank me later. pic.twitter.com/P3oTEEWKEs — 100T Tommey (@Tommey) February 12, 2022

In a tweet that he captioned “thank me later,” the Warzone pro still believes that the XM4 is a top-tier weapon in the battle royale.

Here is a list of the attachments that he uses.

XM4 loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Barrel: 13.5″ Task Force

13.5″ Task Force Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Ammunition: STANAG 60 Round

While it is the classic build that people are used to seeing, Tommey points out that this is by far the best weapon in Warzone.

No shit, just letting people know it's better than the Bren. — 100T Tommey (@Tommey) February 12, 2022

When asked about his ordinary build he replied, “No shit, just letting people know it’s better than the Bren.” Since the LMG is by far the most valued long-range weapon in the game, people have been slow to move away from it.

Loadouts for the C58 and even the FFAR have been revamped but many stick with the Bren. Tommey thinks that it’s time to change up the meta and go back to some classic weapons.

Season 2 is set to release on February 14 and with it are two new weapons that could shake up the meta. But if you don’t want to unlock them then the Cold War XM4 will be viable for you to use.