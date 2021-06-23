TJHaly says leaving Scump was “worst decision of his career” as roster rumors heat up

With the LA Thieves roster situation seemingly up in the air once again after the Stage 4 Major, Thomas ‘TJHaly’ Haly has revealed that the worst decision of his career was parting ways with OpTic Chicago veteran Seth ‘Scump’ Abner.

LA Thieves have made the most roster changes of any team in the Call of Duty League this season, unable to find a proper, winning squad that really works.

TJHaly himself has been in and out of the squad throughout Stage 3 and 4, but was included on the one that went out in the opening round of the Stage 4 Major.

Now, rumors are starting to pick up that LAT are to make another change for Stage 5 and heading into Champs — and it appears to have got Teej in his feelings.

Are TJ and Drazah signaling yet another @LAThieves roster shuffle? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/T6eVqkGPH0 — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) June 23, 2021

TJHaly played with Scump in the Black Ops 4 season, with decent success. They won the opening event of the year, CWL Vegas, and often placed highly — including third at Champs that season.

Ever since then, TJHaly has been on OpTic Gaming Los Angeles and then LA Thieves, with the franchise slot seemingly cursed and Teej seemingly unable to secure solid placements with the squad.

Now, the multiple-time champion has revealed that parting from Scump was the “worst decision of his career.”

lmaoo that was deadass the worst decision of my career by a mile leavinf that guy — Tj (@TJHaLy) June 23, 2021

In a later tweet, he responded to a fan asking whether him leaving Scump was to do with confusion over whether OpTic CEO Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez would be getting a CDL spot.

He clarified that “yeah I guess we can call that confusement [sic].”

yea I guess we can call that confusement — Tj (@TJHaLy) June 23, 2021

It would definitely be interesting to see what would have happened had TJ and Scump stayed together on Huntsmen and later OpTic.

Both teams could have seen way more or way less success than they already have, but it will definitely go down as a huge ‘what if’ scenario.