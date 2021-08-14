The undeniable CoD Champs favorites

Call of Duty League’s 2021 season approaches the playoffs and this CDL Champs should be as competitive as ever. With only eight teams making it, Reverse Sweep’s Andrew ‘Enigma’ Campion breaks down who the favorites are to win CoD Champs 2021.

Four clubs stand atop the CDL 2021 rankings and head into Champs as favorites: OpTic Chicago, Toronto Ultra, Dallas Empire, and Atlanta FaZe.

Looking at each team’s star players, strengths, weaknesses, and x-factors — Enigma analyzes who fans can expect to secure the bag, the trophy, and their place in the Call of Duty history books.

