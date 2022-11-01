“Terrible” Modern Warfare 2 cheater streams with aim hacks and still loses

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

A TikToker has been streaming themself playing Modern Warfare 2 with cheats on, and the Call of Duty community hasn’t missed the chance to dunk on their “terrible” skills.

While cheating has pretty much always been prevalent in Call of Duty, things have gotten worse over the last few years following the introduction of the Warzone battle royale.

Activision have been active in its fight against hackers, launching the Ricochet anti-cheat system, constantly dishing out bans, and shutting down a number of notorious cheat-selling websites.

Even though Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has only been out for a short while, cheaters have already been able to infiltrate it with wall hacks and aim bots. Some are happy to broadcast the fact they cheat to the world too, but the CoD community is more than happy to roast them when things go astray.

Modern Warfare 2 TikToker openly streams with cheats

That has happened to one TikToker, Synfuelss, who has been streaming games of Domination in MW2 with wall hacks and an aim bot clearly on display.

100 Thieves’ JoshChx shared a clip of the TikToker’s less-than-impressive gameplay, showing that even with cheats in their back pocket, they still lacked game sense and were still being gunned down by enemy foes.

The clip has picked up around 1 million views at the time of writing, with the CoD community coming together to roast the TikToker in question.

“That’s the ultimate time to quit video games forever and ask for forgiveness,” quipped one player. “Bros movement and centering is TERRIBLE LMAO,” added another. “It blows my mind that people can be that bad with wall hacks,” commented another.

Plenty of players questioned why the account hadn’t been banned, given they were using cheats so openly. Though, others suggested that the stream was looping and just advertising the hacks.

Even though they had cheats, and managed to scoop up over 55 kills, the TikToker’s squad were still on the losing end of the match – which happened a few times over the course of their stream.