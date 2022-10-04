Activision claim “high-profile” streamers use Warzone cheats in EngineOwning lawsuit

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Activision have revealed that “high-profile” streamers have been known to buy cheats for Call of Duty games in their new lawsuit against EngineOwning, one of the biggest cheat sellers around.

While cheats have always been prevalent in Call of Duty games in some form, Activision has been in a constant game of whack-a-mole with them when it comes to Warzone.

When the battle royale first launched, cheats popped up from time to time, but they become even more widespread as time passed. Some players straight-up abandoned Warzone for other games, urging the game’s developers to implement an anti-cheat. They have since done so with Ricochet, which is only supposed to improve with the release of Warzone 2.

In the meantime, Activision have been trying to fight cheat providers in the courtroom, filing a lawsuit against one of the biggest websites around: EngineOwning. And, in that filing, they’ve revealed an interesting tidbit about who buys cheats.

CoD devs reveal “high-profile” streamers have used Warzone cheats

Activision has been attempting to sue EngineOwning since last January, but registered a fresh claim against them in late September in the central district of California, seeking damages and the shutdown of the site.

In the suit, though, the CoD publishers confirm that “high-profile” streamers in the United States have been found to purchase these cheats and use them.

There are no specific names mentioned in the lawsuit, nor are there any further references to who they might be. As noted, the lawsuit isn’t just limited to Warzone either, but every Call of Duty game going back to the original Black Ops title, all the way through to Vanguard.

CourtListener The lawsuit alleges that high-profile streamers have been known to use cheats from EngineOwning.

Cheating has constantly been a hot topic in the Warzone community, with plenty of players absolutely certain that streamers are cheating despite no real proof being offered.

While this lawsuit does confirm that some streamers have been known to use cheats, Activision will likely have already banned anyone that they can prove is cheating, meaning that active big streamers will have passed security checks — especially those who work under the CoDPartner umbrella.

It remains to be seen what’ll happen should Activision win the case, but they’re still locked in an ongoing battle with cheaters as a whole.