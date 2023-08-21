“Super broken” Warzone 2 melee bug “one-shots” enemies and ruins games

Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has highlighted a “super broken” bug with the Throwing Knife that allows players to “one-shot” enemies with melee kills.

While guns – mainly LMGs and SMGs, currently in Season 5 – are usually the main way forward to victory in Warzone 2, the battle royale has had a pretty chequered past with melee weapons too.

Back in the original Warzone, there were constant complaints from players that melee weapons were too strong. When landing in a game, some believed that it was better to use your hands than the starting pistol or early ground loot. That prompted several changes, but also brought about the Kali Sticks meta.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Warzone 2 has been slightly different as melee weapons haven’t been as prominent, but there have still been a few issues. Most notably, players found the Tongfa baton was reminiscent of the sticks. Though, there could be a new one about to take over.

Warzone 2 Throwing Knife “one-shot” kills enemies thanks to bug

That’s according to Warzone 2 guru Metaphor anyway, as he highlighted a new bug with the Throwing Knife that allows players to “one-shot” enemies that are standing up.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

“It’s completely bugged right now. If you’re using an SMG and Throwing Knife, as long as you have the SMG out and melee with it, it’s a one-shot kill,” he said, noting that it won’t have the same effect on enemies who are crouched or prone. They have to be standing really.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“It is unbelievably broken. The game is going to be ruined when everyone picks this up,” the YouTuber added. “It’s super broken and I pray they fix this soon because the game is going to be unplayable if everyone picks up on it.”

As of writing, Metaphor is the only big Warzone content creator to highlight the issue so far, so it’s unknown just how widespread it has gotten in-game yet.

The devs haven’t yet issued a fix, nor acknowledged it on either Twitter or their Trello board, so who knows how it’ll take before it gets on their radar.

Article continues after ad