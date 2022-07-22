Minnesota RØKKR reveal CDL roster situation for MW2: Attach, Havok, more

Ryan Lemay . Last updated: Jul 22, 2022

RØKKR had a flawless Major 3 qualifier run but they’ve not replicated that form since.

Minnesota RØKKR had its 2022 CDL season cut short at the hands of OpTic Texas at Major 4. A season filled with high expectations ended sooner than expected. The RØKKR turns the page to MW2, but its roster has several question marks.

Call of Duty Champs 2022 begins on August 4 in Los Angeles, California. One week after Champs, all CDL teams must decide on renewing contracts. Free agency, or as it’s known in CoD, “Rostermania” opens two weeks after Champs.

The previous off-season saw some major moves heading into the season, such as Envoy and Octane joining the LA Thieves and the Seattle Surge adding the dynamic duo of Sib and Pred.

Some major names are available in free agency heading into MW2, and Minnesota RØKKR revealed its free agents heading into MW2.

Which Minnesota RØKKR players are free agents?

The Minnesota RØKKR held an end-of-season press conference.

Version1 COO Brett Diamond, VP, Head of Esports Strategy and Acquisitions Jake Trobaugh, and coaches Daniel ‘Loony’ Loza and Brian ‘Saintt’ Baroska answered questions regarding the past season and what fans can expect in MW2.

Saintt confirmed that Dillon ‘Attach’ Price, Preston ‘Priestahh’ Greiner, Michael ‘MajorManiak’ Szymaniak, and Eli ‘Standy’ Bentz are all free agents. Kevin ‘Fame’ Bonanno and Colt ‘Havok’ McLendon have team options and are returning next season.

Attach had a phenomenal individual performance this season for Minnesota. The former World Champion finished with a 1.13 KD on the year. Only two other competitors, Atlanta Faze’s Cellium and OpTic Texas’ Dashy, topped that across the league.

Since joining the team, Price has provided a steady veteran presence for a team that pulled off one of Call of Duty’s most unbelievable comebacks in Cold War’s Major 5 Grand Final and also snuck into Top 4 at that year’s Champs event.

Trobaugh said, “Dillon (Attach) was an incredible player for us this year and was an incredible player for us last year, and is super valuable.” I think every org wants someone of Dylan’s stature. Both in and out of the game, he is the quintessential pro.”

When asked how Minnesota will approach its roster construction for MW2, Loony explained that each team is built off a few essential pieces. “I think the first two key elements of a team are a main AR and an entry sub.”

If other teams see it that way, then Attach, and Standy will likely garner a lot of attention from around the league.