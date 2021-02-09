Minnesota ROKKR CoD owners enter Valorant with pro roster

WISE Ventures, the parent org of the Minnesota ROKKR Call of Duty League franchise, has signed their own professional Valorant team under their new Version 1 esports banner.
Minnesota ROKKR represents the North Star State in the Call of Duty League, and now their newly rebranded parent company, Version1 (formerly WISE), has announced an expansion out into Valorant.
On Tuesday, February 9, Chief Operating Officer Brett Diamond announced the org would be expanding into Valorant esports, under Version1, the new umbrella name for their esports teams outside the CDL.
It's the beginning . . . #NeverDone https://t.co/zlJTvzgx0R #V1VAL #V1RL pic.twitter.com/5lGP8XTjyn
— Version1 (@version1gg) February 9, 2021
The ROKKR will still be the ROKKR for Call of Duty though, it just gained a sister-team. Think of it similar to how the Dallas Empire CDL franchise and Dallas Fuel OWL franchise are both owned by the overarching Envy organization.
Version 1 brings together a number of Canadian and US players under coach Ian ‘Immi’ Harding from the UK. The full starting roster for the newly-minted org is listed down below:
- Anthony ‘vanity’ Malaspina (USA)
- Keven ‘PLAYER1’ Champagne (CAN)
- Loic ‘effys’ Sauvageau (CAN)
- Erik ‘penny‘ Penny (CAN)
- Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro (USA)
- Coach : Ian ‘Immi’ Hardking (UK)