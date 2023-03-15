Sources: London Royal Ravens to replace PaulEhx with Challengers star for CDL roster

According to Dexerto sources, London Royal Ravens is working on a deal to sign Ulisses ‘Ulisses’ Rios to their Call of Duty League roster, as the Challengers player looks set to replace Paul ‘PaulEhx’ Avila.

London Royal Ravens have found themselves rooted firmly to the bottom of the CDL standings in Modern Warfare 2, though with online performances getting better over time as well as improvements on an individual basis among the players.

While there have been some question marks and rumors surrounding the future of the London roster, with reports suggesting that they could be considering making a change, it looks like they moved very quickly after their heartbreaking 3-2 loss to OpTic Texas at Major 3.

Article continues after ad

According to sources close to the situation, London has acquired Challengers star Uli from Decimate Gaming, where he played with recent Challengers call-ups such as Tyler ‘FeLo’ Johnson and Dan ‘Ghosty’ Rothe.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Call of Duty League Royal Ravens most recently finished top 12 at CDL Major 3.

In recent tournaments, Uli has played alongside former CDL stars Byron ‘Prolute’ Vera and David ‘Davpadie’ Maslowski.

As for what’s next for PaulEhx, that much is currently unclear. It’s likely he’ll head back to Challengers unless another CDL roster looks to make a change before Major 4 kicks off on March 31.

This would mean the new London Royal Ravens roster for Major 4 onwards is: