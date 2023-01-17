London Royal Ravens bench Zer0 for PaulEhx amid CDL Major 2 qualifier struggles

Paul ‘PaulEhx’ Avila was previously benched in favor of returning AR legend Skrapz, but now he’s back in the London Royal Ravens’ CDL lineup as Zer0’s replacement.

The Major 2 qualifiers have not been kind to a London squad that has already made big changes this year.

They previously failed to win a game in Raleigh during Major 1, posting a 2-6 map count for the tournament and benching PaulEhx for Skrapz as a result.

Now 0-2 ahead of the next big tournament, Avila returns to a squad that needs to get things back on track before heading to Boston.

Zer0 announces PaulEhx replacing him in Royal Ravens starting CDL lineup

Trei ‘Zer0’ Morris was streaming in the early hours of January 17 when he broke the news to his chat.

“Paul will be taking my spot, he’ll be filling for me. Tomorrow, I’ll be scrimming and I’ll be streaming, and I’ll be using a sub, so pull up to see that,” he said.

When asked about the switch to SMG he explained that it’s all about keeping his options open. “Listen bro, they threw me on the bench. I’m just having fun now….I’m preparing for any situation.”

LRR’s upcoming January 21 match against Los Angeles Thieves will be PaulEhx’s first League action since he exited the team’s lineup back in December and marks yet another go-around as a starter with the organization.

Avila previously released a TwitLonger claiming that he was stepping away from competing in order to become the “best person and the best teammate” he could possibly be.

During his stream, Zer0 also confirmed that he’ll be headed to Challengers and playing alongside Jintroid, Darksived, and Xotic.