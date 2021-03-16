Should New York gamble to make room for CoD's next star? - Dexerto

With New York Subliners’ current roster achieving a respectable 3rd place at the CDL Stage 1 Major, Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt and Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker debate whether they should resist the temptation of starting French wonderkid Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez.

Quick to grab Makenzie ‘Mack’ Kelley last year and add him to their roster, NYSL is doing a decent job of performing, but the addition of HyDra could potentially even take that further.

“They’re in a very weird spot,” Enable states during the Reverse Sweep CDL Preview Show. “The team has looked great… it’s obvious they’re a top-four team in Cold War right now.”

While the Subliners have looked solid, Enable “knows that Clay wants to team with HyDra.”

This could cause some conversations to have to occur in the New York camp. “They can’t tiptoe around it, but at the same time, you don’t just want to wait on it, because he could be the next Simp.”

Pacman agrees with Enable’s line of thought, too, stating that “it doesn’t matter how good you are playing…. you put the guy on your team.”

At the end of the day, whether or not NYSL is currently performing well, a player like HyDra having the potential to be a “generational talent,” is an opportunity that both the Subliners and opposing teams will be well aware of.