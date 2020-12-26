 Scump's best AK-74u class for Black Ops Cold War multiplayer - Dexerto
Scump’s best AK-74u class for Black Ops Cold War multiplayer

Published: 26/Dec/2020 10:24 Updated: 26/Dec/2020 10:25

by Joe Craven
Scump and AK-74u on Moscow map from Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Scump

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner, veteran CoD pro for OpTic Chicago, has shared his competitive AK-74u class setup as the powerful submachine gun continues to lead the way in Black Ops Cold War’s meta. 

With Treyarch’s latest Call of Duty instalment approaching a couple of months old, the meta is cementing itself as the second CDL season approaches.

As such, we are seeing which weapons we can expect pros to use and, unlike last year’s rather predictable M4A1 and MP5 dominance, there appears to be some early variety in weapons. The MP5 and AK-74u are dominating the SMG picks, while the XM4, Krig-6 and AK-47 are all popular choices among AR players.

Scump, as a historic SMG star, has been primarily running the AK-74u in OpTic Chicago’s early scrimmages. During a recent stream, the King gave us a look at the attachments he’s running for competitive play.

With Black Ops Cold War inheriting Modern Warfare’s Gunsmith system, there is an incredible amount of choice in terms of attachments. Thankfully, pros like Scump give casual players an idea of the best attachments to run.

Scump's AK-74u loadout in BOCW's GUnsmith
Treyarch
Scump’s AK-74u loadout.

Scump’s AK-74u loadout for competitive Black Ops Cold War

  • Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator
  • Barrel: 9.3″ Extended
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip
  • Stock: GRU Elastic Wrap
  • Handle: KGB Skeletal Stock

The Spetsnaz Compensator gives a 12% improvement in terms of vertical recoil control, but loses 8% control over horizontal recoil. However, the loss of horizontal recoil control from the muzzle is negated somewhat by the Spetsnaz Speedgrip, which also improves sprinting speed, allowing Scump to move around the map as quickly as possible. In pro matches, reaching a certain head-glitch or power position before an enemy can easily make or break a hardpoint.

The 9.3″ Extended barrel offers a 40% improvement in bullet velocity, enhancing the AK-74u’s already impressive bullet speed. Next up, the GRU Elastic Wrap essentially combines the benefits of the Dropshot Tape and the Spetsnaz Field Grip, offering flinch resistance, a reduction in ADS time and the ability to dropshot. However, reductions to shooting movement speed and and sprint to fire time are the penalties to pay.

Finally, the KGB Skeletal Stock massively boosts sprint to fire time (30%) and aim walking movement speed (40%). The only price to pay is a reduction in hipfire accuracy.

As you can see, Scump’s AK-74u massively improves many aspects of the gun. One weakness is the 30-round ammo capacity, which has been left alone in the attachments. Given the gun’s fairly fast reload time though, it’s a moderately small price to pay.

We can expect to see Scump rocking this AK-74u class in scrims for the time being, and the CDL season when it launches in 2021. That is, barring any serious nerfs from Treyarch.

Call of Duty

How to unlock CoD Mobile Diamond and Damascus camos – all weapon challenges

Published: 25/Dec/2020 23:10 Updated: 25/Dec/2020 23:15

by Albert Petrosyan
CoD Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile

With the launch of Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 13, the developers have finally added the highly anticipated Diamond mastery camo. Here’s how you can unlock it as well as Damascus.

At first, the top camos in CoD Mobile were Gold and Platinum. You have to complete all camo challenges for a weapon to unlock Gold, then unlock Gold for all weapons in that class (e.g. SMG, Assault Rifle etc.) to unlock the Platinum weapon wrap for them.

Back in October, the devs released Damascus, a third mastery camo for players to show off in-game. Similar to Damascus from Modern Warfare and Dark Matter Ultra in Black Ops Cold War, this camo was the highest tier you could get, until now.

Following the launch of Season 13, a fourth mastery camo has been added: Diamond. Unlike the Diamond of past Call of Duty games, however, this isn’t an intermediate step between Gold and the highest-tier, it’s actually a separate one that acts as another option for players to grind for.

How to unlock the Diamond camo in CoD Mobile

Diamond camo in Call of Duty Mobile.
CoD: Mobile
CoD Mobile players can now unlock the newly added Diamond camo by completing certain challenges.

Getting Diamond really isn’t tied in with Gold, Platinum, or Damascus like in previous years – unlocking other camos won’t get you this one. Instead, there’s a separate set of challenges that need to be completed.

All of the objectives involve getting a certain number of kills, with the only exception being Launchers, which require you to shoot down UAVs.

  • Assault Rifles: 10 kills per match for 150 matches (1,500 total kills per assault rifle)
  • SMGs: 10 kills per match for 120 matches (1,200 total kills per SMG)
  • Sniper Rifles: 10 kills per match for 120 matches (1,200 total kills per sniper rifle)
  • LMGs: 10 kills per match for 120 matches (1,200 total kills per LMG)
  • Shotguns: 10 kills per match for 120 matches (1,200 total kills per shotgun)
  • Pistols: 10 kills per match for 80 matches (1,200 total kills per pistol)
  • Melee: 500 total kills with each melee weapon
  • Launchers: 100 UAV takedowns with each launcher

How to unlock Damascus in CoD Mobile

Damascus KN44 CoD Mobile
Activision
Damascus is making its return to CoD Mobile.

Unlike Diamond, however, Damascus is directly tied with the other mastery camos – Gold and Platinum – as those need to be unlocked first.

If you’ve already been grinding camos, getting Damascus isn’t too hard; you just need to unlock Platinum on every single weapon category:

  • Platinum Assault Rifles
  • Platinum Submachine Guns
  • Platinum Sniper Rifles
  • Platinum Light Machine Guns
  • Platinum Shotguns
  • Platinum Pistols
  • Platinum Launchers
  • Platinum Melee weapons

Obviously, this is no easy feat, and if you’ve already been working towards Platinum weapons you’ll know how much of a struggle it is — especially when you get to the launchers and melee weapons. But, like they say, nothing good ever comes easy.