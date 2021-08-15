Scump reveals worries he & Envoy could miss CoD Champs

Call of Duty legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has shared concerns he and OpTic Chicago teammate Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon could miss the upcoming CoD Championships.

Despite the five Major competitions the Call of Duty League has seen across its second season, the tournament all pros, fans, and orgs want to win is the Call of Duty Championships.

The World Championships come about annually and, after last year’s tournament was pushed online, this year’s iteration has been confirmed to be taking place on LAN. Naturally, players have to return negative tests prior to the tournament in order to compete.

Scump and his teammate Envoy have both returned multiple positive tests since returning from the Stage V Major, at which OpTic Chicago placed third.

Advertisement

Both men have confirmed their symptoms are mild but, in an August 14 live stream, the King explained how they could both ultimately wind up missing Champs.

Despite initially testing positive some days ago, both men are still testing positive. Scump says he continues to return positive tests despite all his symptoms clearing up.

Read More: Dr Disrespect blasts Warzone Season 5 changes in brief return to Verdansk

CDL rules state all players must return negative tests by Thursday, August 19 in order to be eligible to play. While there is every chance both Scump and Envoy test negative by that date, worries are starting to grow.

“We’re definitely starting to get a little bit worried,” Abner said. “We were expecting to start testing negative by today/tomorrow [August 14]. So a positive test today is definitely not good for our mental state.”

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If Scump and Envoy are prevented from taking part, their roles will most likely be filled by Sender and General. While both talented players, losing your two SMGs this close to a tournament would all but guarantee an early exit for OpTic Chicago.

However, both men still have some time for their fortunes to turn and to make their final preparations for Champs.

We hope to see them both competing soon.