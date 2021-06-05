Scump reveals message he sent to OpTic Chicago teammates after brutal loss vs FaZe - Dexerto

OpTic Chicago’s Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has revealed the uplifting message he sent to his CDL teammates, as their search for a tournament win in Black Ops Cold War goes on.

Despite two players with some of the most stellar records in competitive CoD history, OpTic Chicago have consistently struggled to hit their potential in the CDL’s 2021 season. We’ve seen the occasional glimpse of talent, but it’s mostly been marred by disappointment.

A similar story occurred at Stage 4 Week 1 – Chicago’s own home series. After a comfortable win over Minnesota ROKKR, OpTic found themselves on the end of a beating as Atlanta FaZe hardly broke a sweat in sweeping them.

The loss was tough, especially so early in Stage 4, but Scump has now revealed the messages he sent to his team to encourage them, and ensure the loss didn’t stay with them for too long.

Speaking on the OpTic Podcast, Scump joked that his new position is as the ‘ray of light’ for his team. He then went on to reveal the messages he sent to his teammates to motivate them after the loss.

“I’ve regained, let’s not let that match throw us off our sh*t. We’ve been getting better and better,” Scump read. “We’re nasty though, yesterday was a tough loss but we weren’t playing like ourselves. Don’t lose full and we will keep frying, starting tomorrow.”

Topic starts at 15:35

OpTic’s problems with negativity go some way beyond the team themselves though. Many CoD pros have joked that OpTic fans are incredibly critical, and don’t hesitate to hit the team when they’re down.

Other teams, too, love getting one over on the Greenwall. A clash with ROKKR back in April saw Scump slam them for their “disrespect” after the Minnesota outfit eliminated OpTic in a chaotic 1v3.

It’s true that OpTic have been broadly improving across the year – a fourth-placed finish at Stage 3 having started in the Losers’ Bracket represented a significant improvement on their earlier form, but consistent wins have still proved elusive. Scump’s positivity and leadership, though, are great places to start.