Scump reveals his “biggest secret” for dropping nukes easily in MW2

Scump is one of the best Call of Duty players of all time and so it’s no surprise he’s dropping nukes in MW2. Now, he has now shared his secret sauce for nukes that you can try yourself

OpTic Scump is a household name in Call of Duty and with good reason. Not only is he a World Champion in the pro scene and the winner of the 2021 Warzone Solo Yolo tournament, but he also has a long history of absolutely dominating public lobbies like most could only dream of.

That pedigree makes him the ideal candidate to teach players how to up their game, and in a late December stream, he let his audience in on the biggest secret to going nuclear and reaching a 30-kill streak in Modern Warfare 2.

Scump’s “biggest secret” for nukes in MW2

He shared his technique while attempting to reach the coveted nuke streak while playing a match on Embassy. He was on a 16-kill spree when he decided to spill the beans on how he’s been so consistent at reaching the game’s biggest reward.

“All nuking is getting as many kills as possible with your Advanced [UAV],” the veteran pub stomper shared.

The Advanced UAV is more important in this game than ever before thanks to the lack of regular red dots on the minimap when a player fires their weapon.

A regular UAV is helpful in knowing the general location of the opposition, but the upgraded version will not only reveal their exact location but also which way they’re facing, making it impossible to get surprised by an enemy who is lying in wait.

While this will no doubt make the game easier for anyone trying to make it to that coveted MGB killstreak, it’s important to remember that Scump is still unbelievably talented, so it won’t be quite as easy as he makes it look.