Call of Duty

Scump & FormaL claim this amateur squad would beat CDL pro teams

Published: 21/Jan/2021 11:00

by Jacob Hale
scump and formal on optic chicago podcast
YouTube: OpTic Chicago

Call of Duty League FormaL OpTic Gaming Scump

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner and Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper are arguably two of the biggest names in Call of Duty history, and they’ve now explained why they think the WestR Challengers team could seriously compete in the CDL.

WestR — formerly of Atlanta FaZe Academy — consists of Thomas ‘GRVTY’ Malin, Paul ‘PaulEhx’ Avila, Carlos ‘Venom’ Hernandez and Alex ‘Zaptius’ Bonilla.

After being a dominant force during the 2020 Challengers season, they’ve carried their momentum into 2021 and have won the first four Challenger cups of the season, making short work of much of the competition.

While you might expect most teams’ good fortunes to eventually run out, but Scump and FormaL actually think differently, saying they believe WestR will dominate all season — and could go much further.

Atlanta FaZe academy squad CDL 2020
Twitter: ATLFaZe
The former Atlanta FaZe Academy side, currently dominating Challengers as WestR, would likely love the chance to prove themselves on the biggest stage.

During the January 20 episode of the OpTic Podcast, the group was discussing how New York Subliners can prepare for their season without ZooMaa following his injury-provoked retirement, when the topic of top amateurs came up.

While they agreed that WestR are a really good team, FormaL said that how Challengers teams work is bound to keep WestR on top. He said: “The other teams that aren’t winning the cup, they’re just swapping players. Every week they’re just beating up on new rosters over and over again.”

Scump agreed with FormaL’s sentiment, but did also reiterate that they’re a very good team, while reminding everyone that there are only very few players who come up from Challengers each year and make a big impact.

Topic starts at 15:44

The gas didn’t stop there, though, as they went on to explain that they think they would be pretty successful in the Call of Duty League, too.

FormaL said: “If WestR came up together and got put in the pro league, they’d be a good team.” Scump agreed, adding that he would expect them to be a “top 6 to top 8” team.

While this is a big co-sign from some legends of the game, the team certainly look set up for success, and some even argue that they should have been signed by Paris Legion in the CDL. Needless to say, when they do make it into the league, they’re going to want to make an impact.

Call of Duty

CDL Commissioner confirms Warzone is part of the league’s competitive plans

Published: 21/Jan/2021 0:59 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 2:34

by Theo Salaun
warzone call of duty league
Activision

Call of Duty League Warzone

The Call of Duty League’s commissioner, Johanna Faries, has confirmed that Warzone is part of the league’s competitive plans and will be featured in a more “structured” integration moving forward.

Activision’s unprecedented success in 2020 could not have been achieved without Warzone. While Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare, the Activision-Blizzard franchised CDL, and Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War have all been their own successes — Warzone is more than a cherry on top.

Regularly near the heights of Twitch’s viewership, the CoD battle royale has amassed both a huge casual community and more dedicated fans committed to watching tournament play. As such, it’s unsurprising that the CDL wants to do more than the casual Warzone content it created in the inaugural season.

That content typically spanned getting pro players, coaches, and analysts involved in custom matches on Verdansk. While entertaining, Faries has revealed that the league has much more competitive plans in store for the battle royale.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Faries, who heads both the CDL and Overwatch League, expressed that Warzone will be getting more properly integrated into the CDL’s plans: “There are [plans to bring Warzone to Call of Duty League], and we’re excited to announce those plans in the coming weeks and months.”

The Head of Leagues continued, contrasting these new plans with the casual content of the inaugural season and confirming that future integration will be much more esports-focused: “We did bring in Warzone related content with our pros last season, but we’ve taken the off-season to think bigger about what a more structured investment could look like. There are really exciting things to come as early as this season.”

Clayster on stage
Call of Duty League
The CDL kicked off to a boisterous start in its inaugural season.

As mentioned earlier, the CDL’s Warzone content in 2020 was primarily casual. Weekend custom lobbies created some fun clips and moments, but overall didn’t have quite the drawing power of Warzone’s more legitimate esport events.

We’ve seen former CDL bench players grow into massive Warzone careers, such as the London Royal Ravens’ Rhys ‘Rated’ Price as well as Charlie ‘MuTeX’ Saouma and Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren formerly of the Dallas Empire. 

The league obviously has the talent for appealing Warzone competition, so fans will be antsy to find out exactly what kind of “structured” integration may be coming in the future.