Why H3CZ doesn't see LA Thieves as OpTic's biggest CDL rival - Dexerto

Why H3CZ doesn’t see LA Thieves as OpTic’s biggest CDL rival

Published: 20/Jan/2021 3:23

by Brad Norton
H3CZ next to Nadeshot
YouTube: H3CZ / LA Thieves

While the OpTic Chicago and Los Angeles Thieves matchup has the Call of Duty scene salivating, it won’t be the Green Wall’s biggest rivalry in the 2021 season, according to CEO Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez.

With the history between H3CZ and Thieves owner Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag, it’s easy for fans to hype up their first CDL showdown. They may be close friends outside the game, but both are gunning for that top spot in the league.

Given the Thieves are a brand new force for the 2021 season, viewers are excited to see them in action. Fans even voted OpTic to be their very first opponents in the upcoming CDL Kickoff Classic.

Despite the anticipation, however, H3CZ doesn’t buy into the rivalry. “Do you think that’s going to be your team’s biggest rival this year?” Anthony ‘NAMELESS’ Wheeler asked during a January 19 interview. “No,” H3CZ bluntly replied.

Nadeshot next to the Los Angeles Thieves logo
LA Thieves
The Thieves’ first showdown with the Green Wall is sure to be a spectacle, though H3CZ doesn’t buy into the rivalry.

“I get it. I get we’re trying to hype this thing up,” he admitted. Though H3CZ would rather see the league’s biggest feuds grow “organically.” Rather than immediately lining the Thieves up as their top challenger due to history outside of the game, he’d rather see narratives emerge from within.

“I just don’t think Call of Duty needs the added extra. Storylines are going to develop from the beginning.”

Instead, H3CZ doubled down on a stance he made clear back in December. “Everyone that doesn’t say FaZe or Empire is their number one rivalry is just playing for the crowd,” he explained.

To be the best, OpTic has to beat the best and that’s just what H3CZ intends for the Chicago lineup to achieve in 2021. “Everybody here is going after Empire, period. If you’re not gunning after the champions… I don’t know.”

The relevant topic begins at the 14:00 mark below.

Trying to force a major beef between the Green Wall and the Thieves is simply “too WWE,” according to H3CZ. “For people to be like ‘oh, it’s Nadeshot vs H3CZ,’ we’re not those dudes.”

So while the matchup might be intense when these two juggernauts first collide on January 24, don’t expect to see any wild trash talk from either owner. Empire and FaZe are the true rivals for OpTic in 2021, according to H3CZ.

CDL Champs Dallas Empire sign FeLo as substitute

Published: 19/Jan/2021 22:46 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 23:55

by Alan Bernal
felo dallas empire cdl
Dallas Empire Twitter

The reigning Call of Duty League Champions, Dallas Empire have signed 23-year-old veteran Tyler ‘FeLo’ Johnson as their first substitute for the upcoming 2021 campaign.

FeLo is set to join the Empire as a substitute player after playing for Triumph. A specialist in Search & Destroy, he’s expected to bolster the team’s prowess in the stringent game type now that the league is moving to a 4v4 format.

“Bringing FeLo to the team was a natural move for us as we prepare to repeat our championship run from the League’s first season,” Empire’s Head Coach Ray ‘Rambo’ Lussier said. “He’s a world-class Search & Destroy player and helped us prepare for the Grand Finals last year, so we’re expecting great things from him.”

Years ago, FeLo made a name for himself online as one of the best S&D players, and the Team Envy-owned org is relying on him to bring a new type of heat to Dallas’ heavy-hitting squad.

“Blessed to be a part of such a great organization, going to help the boys in any way I can this year,” FeLo said of the announcement. “Thank you guys for all the love.”

During the 2020 North American Challengers Final, Triumph managed to claim the top prize of $50,000 while only dropping one map of S&D during their playoff run to first place.

While the Empire had one of the strongest overall offenses in the CDL last year, their Search & Destroy was a glaring point in their game that would look shaky against the best in the league.

By signing FeLo, Empire gives themselves some flexibility to switch out Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland or Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter for someone that has a wealth of experience navigating S&D.

dallas empire felo cdl 2020 champions
Dallas Empire
The CDL 2020 champs just got stronger by adding S&D specialist FeLo.

Even after departing with James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks due to the new Black Ops Cold War format, the Empire’s starting roster has to be considered among the strongest in the league.

Now Rambo will have to find the best ways to maneuver his five-man squad when going up against tough competitors like Atlanta FaZe, OpTic Chicago, and more.

FeLo has signed with Dallas Empire, but the move is pending league approval.

Dallas Empire’s 2021 CDL Roster:

  • Anthony ‘Shotzzy’ Cuevas-Castro
  • Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland
  • Indervir ‘iLLeY’ Dhaliwal
  • Ian ‘C6’ Porter
  • Tyler ‘FeLo’ Johnson (Substitute)