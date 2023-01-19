CDL announces Scump watch party and fans are ecstatic

The CDL announced Major 2’s co-streamers and included recently retired CoD legend Seth ‘Scump’ Abner among the participants.

The CDL Major 2 Qualifiers kicked off on January 13. Little did we know it would be Scump’s final match before retiring. OpTic Texas defeated Boston Breach 3-2 in the King’s final match, and he went down swinging with a series-leading 1.22 KD and 94 kills.

Two days after OpTic’s dominant showing, Scump called it a career. In his farewell video, Abner spoke about his new focus on creating content, stating, “Content is always something I have wanted to do. I’ll still be attending events and meeting people, which I couldn’t do as a player.”

Scump has his first opportunity to sit back and approach CoD from a different perspective, hosting a watch party for the remainder of Major 2.

CDL Watch Party unveils Scump as co-streamer

Call of Duty League

On January 19, The Call of Duty League announced participants for the Major 2 Watch Party. Notable names include Scump, Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow, Chris ‘Parasite’ Duarte, and Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt.

One fan responded, “Scump is about to break the all-time CDL viewership record.”

A second user added, “Looking forward to watching the main CDL broadcast (Scump’s stream).”

Scump averaged around 8,000 Twitch viewers over the past 30 days, according to streamschart. It will be interesting to see how his co-stream performs compared to the official broadcast.

OpTic Gaming faces off against Seattle Surge in a highly anticipated matchup on Friday. Seattle’s star SMG Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari came close to joining OpTic Texas after Major 1, and fans have been waiting for a matchup between the two teams.

We will also get our first look at OpTic’s new roster, featuring ‘Huke,’ ‘Dashy ‘ ‘ILLeY,’ and ‘Shotzzy.’

You can watch along with Scump on his Twitch channel.