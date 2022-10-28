Scump confirms plans to retire from professional CoD after MW2 CDL season

Alec is a journalist at Dexerto covering a variety of different games and esports. Based in Kentucky, he attended Murray State University before seeking out a job in the world of video games. On the weekends, you'll find him watching the Call of Duty League and jamming out to The Mountain Goats. You can contact Alec at [email protected] or on Twitter @LifeAsAlec

OpTic Scump has been at the top of professional Call of Duty for more than a decade but he’s decided that the Modern Warfare 2 season will be his last.

Seth ‘Scump’ Abner is the biggest name in professional Call of Duty. From winning his first tournament in Black Ops 1 to capturing an elusive World Championship in 2017, his run has been practically unparalleled.

Not only has he built an audience of 2.65 million subscribers on YouTube, he has also been among the best players in the entire game year over year. That run, however, is coming to an end in the Modern Warfare 2 season.

First teased in OpTic’s documentary series, The Process, ‘The King’ himself confirmed the news with a video on his channel.

“One last dance, ladies and gentlemen. This will be my final year competing as a professional Call of Duty player,” he said.

This marks the end of a 13 year run in which he collected 30 event wins, 18 of which came as a member of the legendary OpTic Dynasty roster that collected the aforementioned championship.