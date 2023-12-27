Powerful Warzone RAM-7 loadout literally has no recoil

CoD YouTuber Metaphor continues to break Warzone, this time with an insane RAM-7 build boasting zero recoil that’ll melt foes in seconds.

MW3‘s highly-anticipated integration with Warzone headlined Season 1, with over 30 weapons added to the battle royale. Many of MW3’s heavy hitters from multiplayer are performing as expected, with the DG-56 and BAS-B shredding the competition.

Aside from the awaited integration, a new battle pass joined the fold, introducing a new chapter of BlackCell cosmetics and weapons. The RAM-7 is one of the new weapons, and as more players get their hands on it, the more popular it’s becoming.

And, one well-known Warzone player found a nasty build for the RAM-7, with laser-like recoil.

Metaphor’s “no recoil” RAM-7 build

For those unaware, Metaphor is a well-known presence in the Warzone community, as a content creator for Toronto Ultra. He’s put in plenty of time assembling meta Warzone builds, such as this MCW build that converts it into an SMG.

His newest invention is this RAM-7 build with almost no recoil, which he shared in a YouTube video on his channel. A few players caught the build, and tested it out, with one sharing their results to the CODWarzone subreddit.

Here are all the attachments you’ll need for this RAM-7 build, and a clip that demonstrates the build’s power:

Muzzle : Casus Brake

: Casus Brake Barrel : Cronen Headwind Long Barrel

: Cronen Headwind Long Barrel Stock : HVS 3.4 Pad

: HVS 3.4 Pad Magazine : 60 Round Mag

: 60 Round Mag Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Sure enough, the clip shows the weapon melting training dummies, and the gun barely moves as it does. Of course, the downside is the iron sight for the RAM-7 is a bit iffy, and no suppressor doesn’t float everyone’s boat.

Make sure to hop on the RAM-7 train while you can because sooner or later, a nerf might slip through the cracks giving Metaphor’s build a little more recoil.