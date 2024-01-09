Powerful Warzone cheat gives mouse and keyboard players aim assist

A Warzone cheat is allowing mouse and keyboard players to use aim assist on PC without being banned, all by spoofing the game into thinking you’re using a controller.

When it comes to mouse and keyboard versus controller, there’s one aspect that controllers have an edge in, its aim assist feature, especially in Warzone and MW3.

This has been a long controversial topic ever since crossplay became standard, with MnK players feeling it’s too strong, especially for players with great mechanics, but controller players feeling that it allows for an even field against MnK’s ability to aim accurately.

However, a new emulator has been flying under the radar which allows MnK players to use aim assist meant for controllers in games like Warzone.

Highlighted by YouTuber jackfrags, with the help of a software named ‘reWASD’, it can spoof the game into thinking MnK inputs as a controller, allowing players to get the best of both.

The software even has the ability to implement configs for no recoil scripts, which is obviously a problem in multiplayer games like Warzone or MW3.

However, it’s not just Call of Duty affected, as jackfrags was made aware of reWASD’s existence through a The Finals video by ItsJustSneaky discussing the program and how players are abusing it.

This also means games with strong aim assist for controllers on PC like Apex Legends could also be exploited using the software.

The software currently isn’t being flagged by the anti-cheat just yet, as technically it isn’t software for cheating, rather it was made to solve accessibility issues.

However, Activision has been working on banning third-party hardware and software like the Cronus Zen, so it may be a matter of time before reWASD is banned.