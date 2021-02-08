Logo
Call of Duty

London Royal Ravens CDL 2021 preview: fresh start for Europe’s top prospects

Published: 8/Feb/2021 2:31

by Brad Norton
Dylan on stage for the Royal Ravens
Call of Duty League

Share

Call of Duty League London Royal Ravens

The revamped London Royal Ravens lineup for 2021 features many of Europe’s most accomplished players but will they be able to outperform the world’s best teams in one of the most competitive years in Call of Duty history?

Keeping the same approach from 2020, the Royal Ravens have remained true to their fanbase. Rather than grabbing North American superstars or signing up and coming prospects from the Challengers scene, the London-based franchise has recruited yet another full-EU lineup.

For fans of last year’s team, a number of familiar faces are back once again. After somewhat coming into form at the tail end of the year, with a fourth-place finish at Champs, the core of the roster is looking to build off that momentum in 2021.

While it might be easy to overlook them at first, Ravens could prove to be an increasingly difficult matchup for even the best teams as the next CDL season gets underway.

London Royal Ravens CDL 2021 roster

Player Previous Team
Thomas ‘Dylan‘ Henderson
Alex ‘Alexx‘ Carpenter Minnesota ROKKR
Trei ‘Zer0‘ Morris
Sean ‘Seany‘ O’Connor
Marcus ‘Afro‘ Reid House Tarth (EU Challengers)

Europe’s chance to topple the world’s best teams

Throughout 2020, the Ravens roster was constantly in flux. While the twins Bradley ‘wuskin’ Marshall and Matthew ‘Skrapz’ Marshall didn’t miss a week, the remaining spots were in rotation for much of the year. Naturally, it’s tough to build on a foundation when pieces are being shuffled.

When Dylan, Seany, and Zer0 joined the mix, however, they were soon locked in for the remainder of the season. Once this trio entered the fray together, they were able to knuckle down and improve over time. This helped pave the way for a stunning Champs run that eclipsed all expectations.

Now, they have a chance to build off this late improvement and capitalize with a full year of growth. 

Bolstering the team this time around is Alexx, another seasoned European. In the complete inverse, Alexx is coming from a year with the Minnesota ROKKR, a team that started strong but dropped off over the course of the year.

Together, this group of players has every chance to be one of the strongest teams the region has ever put forward. They all have years of experience behind them and know what it takes to hang with the very best in the world.

That being said, the Ravens certainly got off to a rocky start in the Kickoff Classic. They fell short in a scrappy battle with Paris Legion that went the distance. Despite dominating the Control game mode with a 3-0 win, they fumbled in both Hardpoints and failed to find their groove in the final S&D.

It’s important to note that with the league being online again in 2021, almost every CDL player has moved to the United States to compete. Unfortunately for the Ravens, this opening showcase went down with Zer0 still playing from the United Kingdom. 

There’s no telling if he’ll be able to relocate in time for the actual season, yet he was still holding his own even with a major ping disadvantage. 

By no stretch will 2021 be an easy year for the Ravens. They’ve got their work cut out for them to defy expectations. If they hope to place among the top teams at any given Major, they’ll need one hell of a run.

But they’re the only real team with a chance of putting a non-NA franchise well and truly on the map. It’s a safe bet this EU squad will remain competitive against the very best and occasionally cause some upsets as 2021 gets underway.

Call of Duty

How to get free Juggernog in Cold War Zombies Firebase Z

Published: 8/Feb/2021 0:53

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Juggernog has been a staple in Black Ops Zombies and it’s still important in Black Ops Cold War. While it’s available to buy like usual, players can also get a free one in Firebase Z simply by completing some short and easy to follow steps.

Back in November, players discovered that the first Black Ops Cold War Zombies map, Die Maschine, included an easter egg that, when completed, would grant you a number of free items, including a free Juggernog Perk every time you completed it.

Suffice to say, it has become a staple for most players thanks to the fact that Juggernog is so important. Now, players have discovered that a similar easter egg is possible in the new map Firebase Z, albeit with some very different steps in order to complete it.

How to get free Juggernog and weapons

Activision
In order to get free Juggernog, players will have to…stare at a creepy bunny for a few seconds.

On the previous map, players had to shoot at a number of different orbs located around a room in order to complete the mini-easter egg. That’s not the case on Firebase Z.

That being said, the steps to complete this egg are just about tough as the previous iteration, so you won’t have to do anything too crazy in order to unlock it. Here’s what you need to do:

  1. Activate all 3 Aether Reactors and turn on the power
  2. Teleport back to the main starting area and go into the room with the Pack-A-Punch
  3. If you look to your right as you’re facing the Pack-A-Punch, you’ll see some stairs. Go up to them and turn to the left
  4. After you walk past the Zombie entrance, but before you enter the other room, you should see a small, blocked-off hallway
  5. Face the hallway and ADS at the bunny located at the end of the hallway but don’t shoot it
  6. Stay staring at it until the bunny floats up, rushes towards you, and teleports you to a new location (if the bunny head moves slightly a few seconds before it rushes towards you, you’re doing it correctly)
  7. After being teleported, you should see a glowing pink bunny; run toward it and shoot it
  8. Repeat the aforementioned process two more times
  9. Run toward the glowing yellow loot crate and open it
  10. Quickly grab your free Juggernog from the ground, as well as any other items you want to keep before it teleports you back
  11. Enjoy your free Juggernog
Activision
After being teleported, players will have to find and shoot 3 glowing bunnies before they can get their loot crate.

And that’s it! After that, you should have Juggernog active until you go down or end the game. Unfortunately, like the egg that came before it, you can only complete this once, so if you lose it, you’ll have to buy it.

That being said, the fact that you can get out of having to spend 2,500 points is great, as you can then use those points towards Pack-A-Punch, the Mystery Box, or something else entirely.