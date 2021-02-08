Logo
How League Play works in Black Ops Cold War: Skill divisions, ranks, maps & modes, rewards, more

Published: 8/Feb/2021 18:35 Updated: 8/Feb/2021 19:49

by Albert Petrosyan
Black Ops Cold War ranked
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

At long last, Treyarch and Activision have finally debuted League Play in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and we’ve got everything there is to know about how this new ranked mode works.

It’s been a long time coming but after months of waiting in anticipation, Call of Duty players can finally enjoy the latest iteration of the ranked mode known as League Play in Black Ops Cold War.

League Play is a classic, fan-favorite mode that’s been in most CoD titles since Black Ops 2. In this, players get to face others that are at or around the same skill level for a chance to move up the leaderboards and earn rewards and bragging rights.

Matches are played in public playlists but follow the official competitive ruleset, meaning that many of the game’s weapons, attachments, perks, scorestreaks, and equipment are restricted from use.

League Play events: schedule & how it works

Black Ops Cold War League Play is live!
Activision
League Play is finally live in Black Ops Cold War!

League Play events are essentially periods of time during which you can compete in the ranked mode and then go up or down Ranks once the event is over. There are two LP events each week: the Weekday Events run Monday through Friday, while Weekend Events are Friday through Monday.

How well you perform determines how high you climb up the Division Ladder; at the end of each event, where you are in the Ladder determines how much progress you’ve earned towards promoting to the next Rank.

Your first LP event will be different from the rest since it will start with five placement matches to determine which Skill Division and Ladder you start off in.

League Play Skill Divisions & Ladders

Black Ops Cold War League Play has 5 Skill Divisions.
Activision
There are a total of five Skill Divisions in Black Ops Cold War League Play.

There are five Skill Divisions in League Play, and which one you get placed in at the beginning gets determined by your placement matches. The divisions are based on percentages of players, meaning that where you are is partially dependent on how everyone else is doing.

  • Master: Top 2% of players
  • Elite: Top 3-10% of players
  • Expert: Top 11-15% of players
  • Advanced: Top 16-20% of players
  • Competitor: 50% of players

During each event, winning earns you Ladder Points that move you up your division’s Ladder while losing reduces your points and moves you down. Winning several matches in a row activates a win-streak bonus that can help you climb quickly. However, those who quit LP matches receive “increased” penalties and a match loss.

League Play Ranks & Rewards

Black Ops Cold War League Play Ranks
Activision
Doing well in each League Play event will help you earn promotion to higher Ranks.

After each LP Event, where you are in the Skill Division Ladder will earn you Gems, which are needed to advance to the next Rank. There are 30 Ranks in total, so there’s definitely lots to strive for in this ranked mode.

Reaching each “milestone” Rank (5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30) unlocks a unique League Play Calling Card, of which there are six in total. Furthermore, placing at the top of a Ladder or winning an LP Event will upgrade your Rank badge to reflect your success.

“Finish in the top 10, top 5, or first to permanently upgrade your Rank from Bronze to Silver, Silver Gold, or Gold. Finish first six times, and you’ll permanently upgrade your Rank to Diamond.”

Leveling up Ranks in League Play.
Activision
Finishing high up in a Skill Division Ladder will upgrade your Rank badge all the way to Diamond.

League Play maps, modes, restricted items, & ruleset

As mentioned above, this ranked mode follows the official competitive ruleset used by the Call of Duty League in both the professional and Challengers ranks.

Thus, the maps and modes used in Black Ops Cold War’s League Play are the same as those featured in the CDL:

  • Hardpoint: Checkmate, Garrison, Crossroads, Raid, Moscow
  • Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Miami, Raid
  • Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

As for the restricted items, there are several weapons, attachments, scorestreaks, gear, perks, that cannot be used in LP matches.

League Play restricted items
Activision
There are a lot of weapons, attachments, perks, and other items that can’t be used in League Play.

That said, LP does allow you to use your own custom classes, weapon camos, and Blueprints – although any restricted attachments on those Blueprints will be removed before each match starts.

However, for those who don’t know enough or can’t be bothered to make their own classes, you can use the preset CDL ones that were recently added, featuring weapons and attachments used by professional players.

How to watch Dallas Empire Challenge Warzone tournament

Published: 8/Feb/2021 17:08

by Jacob Hale
dallas empire warzone challenge tournament tommey aydan
Dallas Empire/100 Thieves/Ghost

dallas empire Warzone

Dallas Empire are set to host the Empire Warzone Challenge, putting together some of the game’s top duos in a kill-race tournament with unique challenges. Here’s everything you need to know about the $25k tournament.

  • Players can earn extra cash by completing side challenges
  • 16 duos will face off in a kill race format
  • Top names such as Aydan, HusKerrs and Rated

Warzone tournaments have become particularly exciting since the battle royale was released in March 2020, and Dallas Empire are bringing together some of the best for this one.

Here are all the details you need to know for the event including dates, times, schedule, streams, teams, and more.

Dallas Empire Warzone Challenge: Stream

The tournament will be streamed on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel, as embedded here, but you will also be able to catch the competitors on their personal streams if you’re looking to just watch one player in particular.

Dallas Empire Warzone Challenge: Schedule

The tournament kicks off at 12 PM CT (10 AM PT/1 PM ET/6 PM GMT) on Monday, February 8. It’s a one-day, 10-team double elimination tournament that should last through to the end of the day.

Expect matches to kick off shortly after 12 PM CT as the teams prepare themselves and the broadcast is ready to go.

Dallas Empire Warzone Challenge: Players & teams

16 duos are set to drop into Verdansk for the lion’s share of the $25,000 prize pool. While they’ve not all yet been announced, here are the duos we know of so far.

Teams
Aydan + Rated
HusKerrs + ZLaner
JoeWo + Exzachtt
BobbyPoff + UnRational
Merk + DougIsRaw
TeePee + Crowder
Tommey + Almxnd
IceManIsaac + LuckyChamu
Destroy + ClutchBelk
Swagg + Booya
NuFo + Spero
Sebasberon + Jukeyz
Jordy2d + Royalize
Felo + TBE Newbz
Piemxn + Stukawaki
Legiqn + Intechs

Bracket

Below is the bracket, taken from Dallas Empire’s YouTube channel providing live updates.

dallas empire challenge bracket
YouTube: Dallas Empire
Full Empire Challenge winner’s bracket.

Extra challenges

As well as the regular kill race tournament format, players will be able to earn a bit of extra money by completing certain challenges during their games. Here’s what they are:

  • Highest kill game — $1,500
  • Sniper kill over 400 meters — $500
  • Win a gulag without killing opponent — $500
  • Get 5 throwing knife kills in one game — $400
  • Wipe a squad with a helicopter — $400
  • Win a game only using a sniper and a pistol — $350
  • Get 5 kills in one game — $250
  • Execute 3 people in one game — $150
  • Get an in-air kill from the drop — $100

Overall, we’re bound to see some interesting action when teams take to Verdansk for this one, and offering a set of challenges makes it all even more exciting. The question is, who can make the most just by completing these challenges?

Be sure to catch the action at 12 PM CT on Monday, February 8.