How League Play works in Black Ops Cold War: Skill divisions, ranks, maps & modes, rewards, more

After each LP Event, where you are in the Skill Division Ladder will earn you Gems, which are needed to advance to the next Rank. There are 30 Ranks in total, so there’s definitely lots to strive for in this ranked mode.

Reaching each “milestone” Rank (5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30) unlocks a unique League Play Calling Card, of which there are six in total. Furthermore, placing at the top of a Ladder or winning an LP Event will upgrade your Rank badge to reflect your success.

“Finish in the top 10, top 5, or first to permanently upgrade your Rank from Bronze to Silver, Silver Gold, or Gold. Finish first six times, and you’ll permanently upgrade your Rank to Diamond.”

League Play maps, modes, restricted items, & ruleset

As mentioned above, this ranked mode follows the official competitive ruleset used by the Call of Duty League in both the professional and Challengers ranks.

Thus, the maps and modes used in Black Ops Cold War’s League Play are the same as those featured in the CDL:

Hardpoint: Checkmate, Garrison, Crossroads, Raid, Moscow

Checkmate, Garrison, Crossroads, Raid, Moscow Search & Destroy: Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Miami, Raid

Checkmate, Garrison, Moscow, Miami, Raid Control: Checkmate, Garrison, Raid

As for the restricted items, there are several weapons, attachments, scorestreaks, gear, perks, that cannot be used in LP matches.

That said, LP does allow you to use your own custom classes, weapon camos, and Blueprints – although any restricted attachments on those Blueprints will be removed before each match starts.

However, for those who don’t know enough or can’t be bothered to make their own classes, you can use the preset CDL ones that were recently added, featuring weapons and attachments used by professional players.