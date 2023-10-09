Ninja calls Modern Warfare 3 fans “disgusting” for having faith in game

Modern Warfare 3 community members expressed optimism after the first beta weekend, but Ninja flamed players for getting too excited.

Sledgehammer Games listened to community feedback and introduced a whole host of long-awaited features in Modern Warfare 3. For example, the devs addressed TTK concerns from MW2 and increased multiplayer base health from 100 to 150. And to resolve slower movement complaints, MW3 marks the return of slide canceling.

Other exciting additions include the classic minimap with red dots coming back and players receiving the power back to vote for maps. Despite an overwhelming wave of positivity, Ninja halted the hype train in its tracks.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Activision

Ninja predicts downfall of Modern Warfare 3

Ninja outlined the timeline of being a Call of Duty fan over the next year.

“You disgusting, mentally abused players are going to fall for it, and you are going to keep playing it and be like, ‘Dude, they just gotta fix one of two of these glitches, man.'”

The streamer claimed that MW3 will be “riddled” with glitches and cheaters at launch, and it will take the devs months to take any action.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

And then, Ninja added: “Eight months are going to go by, and viewership is going to be dead. You guys are going to be sitting here playing any other game under the sun.”

Article continues after ad

Finally, after all hope is lost, Ninja claimed that Call of Duty fans will watch trailers for the next upcoming game, and fall right back into the same loop again.

Modern Warfare 3 releases worldwide on November 10. It remains to be seen if Ninja’s bold prediction will come true. But, if Call of Duty fans are looking for a silver lining, the MW3 devs nerfed Battle Rage, within hours of community members vocalizing complaints.

Article continues after ad

If Sledgehammer Games continues to operate under that urgency, Modern Warfare 3 players shouldn’t worry about Ninja’s previous claims.