Modern Warfare 3’s Battle Rage gets immediately nerfed again

Sledgehammer Games has listened to the outrage in the Call of Duty community and issued an instant nerf to the “overpowered” Battle Rage in Modern Warfare 3. Here are all the changes.

Modern Warfare 3 has launched into early access beta from October 6-7, after they revealed tonnes of new details through their annual Call of Duty Next event.

Fans from all around the world have been trying to play the highly anticipated game which has been made accessible through beta access codes.

Those lucky enough to have got their hands on MW3 have been overwhelmingly positive, however, the newly introduced Tactical Equipment of Battle Rage has been constantly slammed.

Despite the developers nerfing the Battle Rage after the event to resolve the issue, many players and creators have still cried out for change claiming it to be way too overpowered.

Now, it appears Sledgehammer Games has listened once gained after issuing another immediate fix to further nerf it.

All Modern Warfare 3 Battle Rage changes

The devs officially announced major changes to Battle Rage on October 6 to their Twitter/X account, detailing all the ways the impacts have been reduced and changed as shown below:

Reduced max duration from 10s to 6s

from 10s to 6s Kills will no longer increase the effect duration

Health regeneration now begins upon killing an enemy

now begins upon killing an enemy Incoming damage will now interrupt health regeneration

Removed increased health regeneration speed

“We’ll continue to monitor the effectiveness of this Equipment as the Beta progresses. Thank you for your patience as we worked to address this feedback!” Sledgehammer Games stated.

Battle Rage first featured in Modern Warfare 2 as a Field Upgrade, which the devs have now overhauled to instead add it in as part of a player’s Tactical Equipment.

Initially, when activated in MW3, the user’s health would regenerate quickly, they would gain resistance to tacticals and each kill would increase the effect duration.

For more, check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.