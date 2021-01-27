NICKMERCS’ “max damage” DMR is still OP after Warzone nerf - Dexerto

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes the DMR is still one of the best guns in Warzone. This loadout is bringing the best out of the gun since its nerf, with just a few minor tweaks.

The DMR has been one of the most powerful guns to ever be released in Warzone. In fact, the gun proved so overpowered that it has been nerfed several times. Even after the recent recoil changes, the DMR is still one of the fastest killing guns in the entire game. While it may not be as potent as it was at the start of Season 1, it is still capable of pumping out some huge damage.

The Tactical Rifle boasts a decent rate of fire, fantastic damage, and great accuracy. As a result, the majority of Warzone players still gravitate towards using the DMR. NICKMERCS is no stranger to the DMR’s dominance and it continues to be a staple pick for the Call of Duty streamer.

NICKMERCS’ DMR Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Barrel: 16.3” Titanium

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Ammunition: 30 Rnd Speed Mag

Nick’s DMR loadout has changed quite significantly since the gun received its most recent nerf. The new attachments here are the Infantry Compensator and 16.3” Titanium barrel, which help to keep the DMR from slipping out of contention.

The Infantry Compensator helps to minimize the DMR’s vertical recoil, enabling you to quickly fire rounds without having to ease off the trigger. Meanwhile, the 16.3” Titanium barrel and Field Agent Foregrip add to the gun’s rate of fire, while also serving to further decrease recoil.

This allows you to quickly shoot down enemies without having to worry about recoil control. Simply lock onto your target and let the bullets fly. The fire rate is so fast that the nerfed headshot multiplier won’t make any difference to your kill times.

Rounding things off at the bottom of the list is the Axial Arms 3x and 30 Rnd Speed Mag. The Axial Arms 3x is one of the cleanest Black Ops Cold War sights in the game, enabling you to easily kill targets across all engagement ranges.

Meanwhile, the 30 Rnd Speed Mag gives you enough ammo to down multiple foes, while also reducing the DMR’s reload time. It’s certainly not hard to see why NICKMERCS easily secured a 20 kill game with this loadout, so give it a try for yourself if you want to get a competitive edge.