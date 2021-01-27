 NICKMERCS’ “max damage” DMR is still OP after Warzone nerf - Dexerto
NICKMERCS’ “max damage” DMR is still OP after Warzone nerf

Published: 27/Jan/2021 10:32

by James Busby
Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff believes the DMR is still one of the best guns in Warzone. This loadout is bringing the best out of the gun since its nerf, with just a few minor tweaks. 

The DMR has been one of the most powerful guns to ever be released in Warzone. In fact, the gun proved so overpowered that it has been nerfed several times. Even after the recent recoil changes, the DMR is still one of the fastest killing guns in the entire game. While it may not be as potent as it was at the start of Season 1, it is still capable of pumping out some huge damage. 

The Tactical Rifle boasts a decent rate of fire, fantastic damage, and great accuracy. As a result, the majority of Warzone players still gravitate towards using the DMR. NICKMERCS is no stranger to the DMR’s dominance and it continues to be a staple pick for the Call of Duty streamer. 

NICKMERCS’ DMR Warzone loadout

Nick’s new DMR loadout is incredibly powerful.
  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
  • Barrel: 16.3” Titanium 
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip 
  • Ammunition: 30 Rnd Speed Mag 

Nick’s DMR loadout has changed quite significantly since the gun received its most recent nerf. The new attachments here are the Infantry Compensator and 16.3” Titanium barrel, which help to keep the DMR from slipping out of contention. 

The Infantry Compensator helps to minimize the DMR’s vertical recoil, enabling you to quickly fire rounds without having to ease off the trigger. Meanwhile, the 16.3” Titanium barrel and Field Agent Foregrip add to the gun’s rate of fire, while also serving to further decrease recoil. 

This allows you to quickly shoot down enemies without having to worry about recoil control. Simply lock onto your target and let the bullets fly. The fire rate is so fast that the nerfed headshot multiplier won’t make any difference to your kill times. 

Rounding things off at the bottom of the list is the Axial Arms 3x and 30 Rnd Speed Mag. The Axial Arms 3x is one of the cleanest Black Ops Cold War sights in the game, enabling you to easily kill targets across all engagement ranges. 

Meanwhile, the 30 Rnd Speed Mag gives you enough ammo to down multiple foes, while also reducing the DMR’s reload time. It’s certainly not hard to see why NICKMERCS easily secured a 20 kill game with this loadout, so give it a try for yourself if you want to get a competitive edge.

Call of Duty

When does CoD Mobile Season 2 start? Season 1 New Order end date

Published: 27/Jan/2021 5:59

by Brad Norton
Call of Duty Mobile’s reset back to Season 1 brought with it a ton of new content, though players are already looking ahead to what’s next. Here’s when we can expect the Season 2 update to arrive.

CoD Mobile is now effectively through to its 14th seasonal update but with new content coming through each and every month, the devs decided it was time to refresh. We’re now back to Season 1 with the current New Order patch and Season 2 is set to follow close behind.

2020 set the pace with fresh content arriving each and every month. Assuming the handheld title continues this trend, Season 2 can’t be all too far off.

From when we can expect the next major update to what additional maps, modes, and events it might bring, here’s everything we know.

When does CoD Mobile Season 1 end?

CoD Mobile Season 1 gameplay
Activision
CoD Mobile’s current Season is set to last longer than usual.

Season 1 of CoD Mobile officially kicked off on January 26. It introduced all-new modes, an original map in Reclaim, and of course, new weapons and characters to boot. 

Outside of the fresh content also came a brand new Battle Pass with tons of cosmetics up for grabs. It’s thanks to this Battle Pass that we know when Season 2 will arrive in CoD Mobile.

At the very top of the Battle Pass tab, we have a countdown until all of the current seasonal content disappears forever. Season 1 launched with a 43-day timer, meaning that the New Order patch will come to an end on Wednesday, March 10.

CoD Mobile Battle Pass
Activision
The Season 1 Battle Pass comes to an end just before Season 2 arrives.

This is a noticeably longer stretch of time compared to recent seasons, however, the same rollover will still be in effect. The next season will be going live shortly after New Order comes to a close. Meaning we can pin the Season 2 start date to roughly March 11, assuming no delays come through.

What will the CoD Mobile Season 2 theme be?

CoD Mobile Rust
Activision
We’ve seem some truly unique themes in the past. Who knows where Season 2 will take us.

A theme for the second Season of 2021 isn’t yet set in stone. The Season 1 theme is all about jumping forward in time with hackers setting the tone. It’s safe to assume Season 2 will be a distinct jump from the current theme.

We’ve seen major battles between warring factions, Seasons based around covert operations, and even a Western theme. Nothing is ever off-limits when it comes to CoD Mobile so Season 2 could be our most outlandish update yet. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the first teasers come through.

What new content will come with CoD Mobile Season 2?

Modern Warfare Shoot House gameplay
Activision
Modern Warfare’s Shoot House is a safe bet for CoD Mobile Season 2.

No official maps, modes, or cosmetics have yet been locked in for Season 2. However, thanks to an early Beta test in China, we do have some information to go off.

Testers have been able to go hands-on with a mobile rendition of Modern Warfare’s Shoot House map. While critical bugs could hold it back for quite some time, it’s a safe bet to assume we’ll see this popular map in Season 2. 

Beyond that, the usual batch of new weapons, modes, and appropriately themed cosmetics are all to be expected as well.