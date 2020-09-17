NICKMERCS showcases “aimbot” M13 Warzone loadout

Twitch streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his new M13 loadout that he has been using to dominate in Warzone.

The M13 has been known for its precision compared to other ARs, but it has not been the most common pick in recent months, with many Warzone players still opting for the likes of the Kilo, Grau, and the LMGs instead.

However, in his latest upload, NICKMERCS explained that the weapon was getting overlooked and claimed that his new Warzone loadout for Season 5 can be so accurate it is “like aimbot.”

While weapons such as the Kilo have been seen as a popular pick for accurate assault rifle loadouts, NICKMERCS claimed his M13 class was a much better fit for him in Warzone.

“I’m probably going to get a lot of bulls*** for this, I don’t care. I think it's the better version of the Kilo,” he admitted, revealing that he has had more success with the M13.

He added that his class has not changed too much from Season 4, adding a Ranger Foregrip and blue dot sight to his original loadout for even more accuracy in-game.

Standard attachments like the Monolithic Suppressor, Tempus Marksman barrel, and the 60 round mags have also remained, giving him all the tools to outplay his opponents with this loadout.

Topic starts at 2:46

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4FHwA2hZGA

Here's how his M13 setup looks, if you weren't able to catch it:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus Marksman

Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight

Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip

Ammunition: 60 Round Mags

This M13 loadout can really shine in medium to long-range gunfights, however, if you plan on getting up close and personal, it might be best to have a shotgun or SMG to pair with it.

During his latest Warzone games, NICKMERCS has been using his impressive Origin-12 loadout alongside the M13, which can make for a devastating combo.