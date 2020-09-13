NICKMERCS shows his "max damage" Origin 12 loadout in Warzone

FaZe star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his go-to Origin 12 shotgun loadout for Warzone, which is perfect for getting up close and personal in Verdansk.

Every once in a while, a weapon will come along and cause a bit of a stir in Verdansk. The R9-0 ‘Dragon’s Breath’ shook up Warzone’s meta, wreaking havoc due to its ‘damage over time’ effect.

Kolcheff himself has even pleaded with Infinity Ward to nerf the “broken” shotgun, in a bid to restore some balance back to close-quarters engagements.

But with the R9-0 dominating the meta, Nick figured that if you can’t beat them, join them, and cooked up an Origin 12 loadout that should level the playing field in close proximity.

While having an SMG in your back pocket is almost common practice when going to popular landing spots such as Superstore or Military Base, the recent shift in meta has meant that most players will be rocking something that will pack a punch.

Enter the Origin 12. With the highest damage-per-second of any shotgun currently available, when used correctly, this can prove difficult to handle up close — blink and you’re dead!

To get the most out of his Origin, Nick adds the Tac Impaler Barrel and No Stock attachments to improve Mobility and Range. Here’s a summary of NICKMERCS’ Origin 12 class.

Best Origin loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: Choke.

Choke. Barrel: FORCE Tac Impaler.

FORCE Tac Impaler. Laser: 5mW Laser.

5mW Laser. Stock: No Stock.

No Stock. Ammunition: 12 Round Mags.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHDAIadcPgg

In his gameplay, Nick goes on an absolute tear in close-quarters engagements, with his opponents having no answer for the sheer power that the Origin brings to the table.

Paired with his staple Mk9 Bruen, Kolcheff clocked out with an impressive 21-kill gameplay with Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar, Ben ‘DrLupo’ Lupo and former UFC Featherweight Champ, Max Holloway.

While the Bruen is one of the best medium-range weapons in the game, there’s a plethora of other popular weapons on offer to ensure you’re dominant in Verdansk.