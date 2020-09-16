Warzone's 'demon gun glitch' has returned in the latest update

One of the most widespread and frustrating issues in Warzone history, the ‘demon gun glitch’ has returned once again after Infinity Ward deployed multiple patches to fix the problem.

Warzone players were hit with one of the most infamous issues back in August. Seemingly at random, weapons could bug out and turn into an absolute monstrosity. Textures would glitch in all shapes and sizes, often taking up most of the screen and obscuring vision.

After “fast-tracking” the problem, a patch was deployed and the glitch was taken out of commission. Ever since, players have been able to swap weapons without fearing for the rest of their run. Until now.

Unfortunately, it appears as though the horrific texture glitch is back in full effect following the latest update. Multiple players have been struck with the bug once again, so here’s what you need to look out for.

Midway through a standard quads game on September 15, popular content creator ‘Frozone’ came across the bug. “No way the glitch is back,” a member of the party said as Frozone tried to win a 1v1 with his entire screen taken up by the weapon.

Black shapes took over the Assault Rifle. All he could do was run around empty-handed to see what was in front of him. To no surprise, the enemy was able to secure an easy win in the gulag before dropping back into Verdansk.

Plenty of others responded to the clip, outlining how the issue had also been impacting their games since the latest patch. “Everyone’s favorite minor glitch is back,” Reddit user ‘da_nie11’ joked.

Advertisement

Infinity Ward is yet to address the issue this time around. Given how widespread it was back in August, they should be fast-tracking it once again to nip it in the bud.

For the time being, the only way to avoid the issue is to swap weapons. It can happen at random times, across all types of weapons, and in any playlist. It’s simply luck of the draw.

Keep your eyes peeled for updates as the demon gun glitch jumps back onto the developer’s radar once again.