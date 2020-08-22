Vikkstar & Call of Duty League announce $210,000 Warzone tournament

Popular YouTuber Vikram ‘Vikkstar’ Singh Barn has announced that he partnering with the Call of Duty League to host the biggest Warzone tournament yet, as many of the top streamers will face off for their share of the $210,000 prize pool.

Warzone has attracted many of the top content creators since its launch, on March 10, and there has been plenty of online tournaments with the biggest names battling it out.

With some of these tournaments organized by the likes of NICKMERCS, Teep, Swagg, and more, it was revealed that yet another content creator would be giving CoD personalities a chance to compete.

What is Vikkstar's Warzone Showdown?

Sidemen member Vikkstar is the latest player to set up his own tournament, announcing the launch of Vikkstar's Warzone Showdown series on August 22.

He also revealed that he would be partnering up with Call of Duty and the CoD League to make it the biggest Warzone tournament event yet, with $210,000 in prizing up for grabs.

Vikkstar's Warzone Showdown will feature nine weeks of action overall, concluding with a Grand Final Showdown for all the bragging rights.

Excited to announce the launch of Vikkstar's Warzone Showdown!



I've partnered up with @CallOfDutyUK & @CODLeague to create a $210,000 prize pool! The BIGGEST Warzone has ever seen!



If you're a streamer interested in filling a captain slot, please let me know!#CoDPartner pic.twitter.com/W3Hym3hTM7 — Vikkstar ★ (@Vikkstar123) August 20, 2020

When does Vikkstar's Warzone Showdown start?

The first day of the tournament will kick off at 11 AM PT / 7 PM BST / 8 PM CEST on Thursday, August 27.

As of now, it has not been confirmed whether there will be an official stream for the event but it is likely that each player will broadcast their own POV.

Who's competing in Vikkstar's Warzone Showdown?

While the format and teams have yet to be revealed, Vikkstar shared that each team in the Showdown will have to be captained by a streamer.

The upcoming Warzone event has already drawn interest from plenty of the top stars, with the likes of Dr Disrespect, Nadeshot, TeePee, and more all showing interest in competing.

I'm in. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) August 20, 2020

HELLO ID LOVE TO! — Tyler Polchow (@TylerTeeP) August 20, 2020



Viewers will also be able to earn weekly prizes by watching the event, with monitors, headsets, and Call of Duty points all confirmed as rewards.