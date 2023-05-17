NICKMERCS reveals the “biggest issue” with Warzone 2 Ranked Play

NICKMERCS explained why 150-player lobbies in Warzone 2 Ranked Play make it difficult to match players with a similar skill level.

Season 3 Reloaded marked the beginning of Warzone 2 Ranked Play. Every player starts at Bronze 1 and must earn SR to progress through the mode’s seven divisions. Players rank up through match placement, kills, assists, and kills by your squad.

MW2 uses the same Skill Divison format and restricts higher-level players from facing off against the mode’s lowest-ranked players.

NICKMERCS explained why it is less realistic for Warzone 2 to uphold those same matchmaking standards.

Does Warzone 2 Ranked Play have fair matchmaking?

NICKMERCS, TimTheTatman, and FaZe Booya ran into a group of Top 250 players during a Warzone 2 Ranked Play match, and Tim questioned if the matchmaking was fair.

The leader of the MFAM Army wasn’t that surprised about the encounter, despite being low-ranked.

“They can’t put all Top 250 players in a lobby because these guys aren’t all playing at the same time.”

“So if you are gold or even silver, and platinum, there are going to be these times you see these guys in your lobby, that’s just the way that it is.”

Nick argued that it’s not worth being in 20 to 30-minute queues just to be in a lobby of all players in the same division.

“Otherwise, the people at the top are never going to be able to get games,” and the queue time would be ridiculous.”

MFAM community members argued Halo’s ranked mode perfected matchmaking. However, Nick argued: “It’s not a fair comparison,” as Warzone 2 Ranked Play lobbies require 150 players instead of eight in Halo, making it even harder to group players with the same rank.

The developers have already taken action to improve matchmaking as a background update focused on matching players in similar Skill Divisions.