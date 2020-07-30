NICKMERCS refutes claims that the Bruen Mk9 has "ruined" Warzone

Popular Twitch streamer and ex-Call of Duty competitor NICKMERCS has challenged claims that the Bruen Mk9 has "ruined" Warzone, suggesting that there are other issues that remain far more damaging.

Despite Warzone's incredible popularity, certain issues have risen to the surface in CoD's sophomore battle royale effort. The Grau 5.56 dominated weapon choices for the game's opening months, and received a moderate nerf from Infinity Ward.

With the fall of the Grau came the rise of the Bruen, another DLC weapon from Modern Warfare — this time an LMG. The gun's incredible damage and range are complimented by its modest recoil, making it the best weapon in the game at almost any range.

A lot of Warzone's most prominent creators have called for it to be nerfed, but those calls have fallen on deaf ears at Infinity Ward - so far, at least.

One of these figures who has been a vocal critic of the Bruen is ex-CoD pro turned caster Anthony 'NAMELESS' Wheeler, who simply tweeted: "The Bruen has ruined Warzone."

NICKMERCS, though, wasn't having any of it, and responded to suggest that there are more pressing issues plaguing Warzone than the Bruen's relative strength.

"First the Grau, now the Bruen," he replied. "There will be something next & something after. Not to mention how the bots all quit as time goes on so the game naturally becomes more sweaty. If anything is shitting on Warzone right now it’s the hackers imo."

NICKMERCS' argument is essentially that, while the Bruen is definitely powerful, the improving standard of the average player is compounding its strength, not to mention that there will always be a dominant weapon in a game like Warzone. The hacking issue, he said, is the biggest problem facing the game right now.

Despite weeks of player complaints, many argue the developers are yet to take meaningful action against hackers. In fact, many players actually criticized their latest update on cheaters, arguing they have not taken sufficient action and simply demanding players stop hacking is not enough.

While there are plenty of players unhappy with the Bruen, it's fair to say that many more are unhappy with the hacking situation. After all, players annihilating enemies with the Bruen are at least playing within the rules. Over time, both issues will likely be looked at and patched, but for now it's just part of the Warzone experience.