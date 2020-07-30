Octane showcases 'ideal' Modern Warfare Grau setup ahead of CDL Champs

Ahead of the biggest competitive Call of Duty event of the year, Seattle Surge’s Sam ‘Octane’ Larew has adapted a dominant Warzone Grau 5.56 setup for Modern Warfare.

With $4.6 million up for grabs in the Call of Duty League playoffs, pro players have been looking for any edge they can get. Creating some of the most powerful classes in the game, Octane has already revealed his CDL M4A1 setup. His sights have now shifted to the Grau 5.56, an Assault Rifle that’s tearing up Warzone in Season 4.

It’s one of the most common ARs in the battle royale and many content creators still believe it’s the best gun in the game, even in light of recent nerfs.

Taking a popular setup for the weapon, Octane has adapted it ever so slightly for competitive play instead. Shifting a few attachments has turned it from a casual Warzone killer to a loadout ready for CDL Champs.

Octane’s Grau 5.56 Modern Warfare loadout

While the M4 may still be the more versatile weapon in competitive matchups, the Grau stands out from the pack in critical situations. If you know that long-distance gunfights are right around the corner, this is the tool for the job.

“The main times that I actually use this gun are on Azhir Cave and any long-range breakoffs or distanced gunfights,” he explained. “You can use it whenever you want, the only bad thing is that the aim down sight speed is super slow.”

Trading speed for range may not seem optimal in a majority of gunfights, but if you’re playing a specific role it can be absolutely dominant. Whether you’re holding down an objective or securing spawns for your team, the Grau will help you win long-range battles.

Octane’s setup is extremely similar to most Warzone loadouts with one key difference. Suppressors are banned in the CDL settings. Therefore, his custom Grau is “basically the Warzone class without a Suppressor on it.”

“I would take off the Grip for a Tac Laser in Warzone but other than that, this is quite literally a Warzone Grau class.” The full list of attachments for Octane’s very own Grau setup can be seen below.

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: 50 Round Mags

Barrel: Tempus 26.4” Archangel

Rear Grip: XRK Void II

Muzzle: Compensator

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7JWWyhqK88

If you’re doubting just how viable a Warzone-type AR is for competitive Modern Warfare, Octane reassured it’s a “staple part of the meta. I use this in scrims every day.”

As Modern Warfare’s time in the spotlight comes to a close, this custom class could be all that you need to dominate until the next CoD release.