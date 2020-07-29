Modern Warfare devs reveal Warzone fixes coming in Season 5 update

Infinity Ward has revealed a new slew of bug fixes coming to Call of Duty: Warzone in the next major update, which is expected to be at the launch of Season 5.

Ever since the launch of both Modern Warfare and Warzone, Infinity Ward has done a relatively decent job at addressing and fixing bugs found in both games. The developer communicates on a regular basis about what its fixing and when the bugs themselves are fixed thanks to its public Trello board.

While most bugs associated with Warzone, right now, seem to be on the more cosmetic side of things and not considered "game-breaking," but there are still problems that need to be addressed, some which can influence and affect the game in a variety of ways.

Recently, however, IW have confirmed that a few bugs associated with Warzone have been fixed internally and will hit all platforms in a future update. These include:

A bug that caused a player's physics to be influenced by a helicopter if they had their parachute open while riding it.

A random ammo glitch for which the details haven't yet been provided.

In addition, Infinity Ward also announced that a slew of different bugs, this time for multiplayer, have also been fixed and will be implemented soon.

A bug causing the Precision Airstrike killstreak to not usable even if the player earned one.

A bug causing the screen to tear to on newer maps.

A visual problem associated with the eyes on Price's character model.

A collision bug on the map Promenade.

A hitbox bug while playing a Headshots Only custom game.

Exploits on the map Piccadilly.

A bug stopping players from customizing the default scope on the Rytec AMR.

The RPK barrel appearing broken on certain weapons

A bug causing Officer Challenges to appear under the label Elder Challenges.

As previously mentioned, none of these are incredibly serious bugs that need immediate fixing. That being said, it is nice to see the developer is still listening to the community, even if it is over smaller issues.

It must be noted that, technically, IW did not confirm exactly when these fixes will be applied to the game, but the likeliest is with the Season 5 launch update, which is expected to be full of new content and major changes.

Season 5 is set to kick off on Wednesday, August 5 for all platforms.