NICKMERCS picks underrated Warzone Season 3 loadout as his favorite - Dexerto

Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his ideal class loadout for Warzone Season 3, especially when it comes to taking on others in high-stakes tournaments.

Warzone players have been cycling through different loadouts ever since the battle royale first launched over a year ago.

Whenever Raven Software releases a new season, or drops some buffs and nerfs, it doesn’t take long for a meta to shake out and for players to follow what some of the biggest names are using.

NICKMERCS has always been one creator who shows off what he’s rocking with in Verdansk, and he likes to get a little crazy at times as well, going away from the meta and using some underrated guns to great effect.

While some might have a KAR98 and an AMAX as their ideal loadout for the new Warzone season, Nick has gone in a different direction, once again hyping up the PKM LMG.

The Faze Clan co-owner also pairs the LMG with the AS VAL, a weapon he believes could become king in Warzone at some point, if Raven gives it a bit of love.

“If I’m running a $100,000 tournament tomorrow, these are the guns that I’m bringing,” Nick said. “The AS VAL is perfect for those close-range fights to put down one, two, quick reload, three and four. The only problem is that reload. If you can learn to play around with it, bob and weave a bit, you’re not going to lose a gunfight at close-range.”

As for the PKM, well, Nick says it is a “beam” in solos, duos, or trios, but the laodout as a whole slips a bit in quads because of the reload speeds.

Neither weapon can truly be classed as meta either. As per WZRanked stats, they sit 22nd and 26th respectively in usage, but Nick’s stamp of approval could see them raise up the ranks a little.