NICKMERCS believes his PKM Warzone loadout could shake up the meta - Dexerto

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has revealed his favorite PKM loadout, which absolutely shreds squads across Verdansk.

The LMG class has taken a bit of a backseat in Warzone Season 3, but there are still a few that are worth using. Aside from the powerful Stoner 63 builds that have started cropping up in the battle royale title, Nick believes the PKM could be a game-changer. In fact, the Call of Duty content creator believes that more players should give it a chance.

Nick previously showcased his powerful AS VAL loadout, but for those that enjoy the LMG playstyle, you’ll definitely want to consider picking this beefy weapon up. This PKM loadout comes packed with great accuracy, damage range, and a never-ending supply of bullets to riddle your enemies with. It’s certainly not hard to see why the popular streamer believes the PKM could creep into the meta spotlight.

In his recent video, NICKMERCS stated how much he loved Warzone’s LMG class. “Guys, I gotta be honest. The LMGs in Warzone have always been my cup of tea.” After all, Nick saw a lot of success at competitive Warzone tournaments where he utilized the Bruen – an LMG that was notorious for its damage and overall laser-accurate fire.

However, the FaZe Clan co-owner has only recently given the LMG class some love. After testing out the M4A1, Grau, Kilo, and AMAX, Nick has finally been testing out the game’s LMGs. “I put the PKM on, I changed up the attachments a little bit for just overall accuracy and overall recoil control. And honestly guys, this gun could change the game.”

It’s clear that Nick was adamant about the PKM becoming a meta weapon in Season 3. “Beaming ain’t even the word, lazer isn’t even the word. You just put teams down with this thing.” The only downside with the PKM, is its sluggish mobility and lengthy reload animation. However, this can be countered by equipping an SMG or an Assault Rifle as a secondary.

While the PKM has been popular in past Warzone seasons, the beefy LMG has fallen out of contention. Despite this, Nick’s latest loadout proves that the PKM can still rival Warzone’s best meta loadouts. Make sure you give it a try and check out our most popular Warzone loadouts by visiting our Call of Duty page.