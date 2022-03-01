New Nvidia hack could make Warzone cheaters undetectable

A new Nvidia hack by ransomware gang Lapsus$ could be bad news for Warzone players and the ongoing battle against cheaters.

Warzone has plenty of issues as is with weapon balance and a seemingly never-ending amount of bugs and glitches, but a new problem has presented itself.

According to reports, the ransomware group Lapsus$ has successfully hacked graphics card behemoth Nvidia, gaining access to source code and confidential data.

While this may not seem relevant to Warzone, an anti-cheat watchdog group is warning that there could be major ramifications for all games as a result of this hack.

The LAPSUS$ Nvidia leak sadly also gave cheaters an advantage here. They are now capable of signing their cheat with an Nvidia cert which is bad for all games no matter the anti-cheat.@nvidia fix this immediately. pic.twitter.com/6bPFtbbn9l — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) March 1, 2022

Watchdog group warns Nvidia could affect Warzone

Anti-cheat PD, a group that documents nefarious activities by hackers and efforts made to stop them, revealed the Nvidia hack could give cheaters another advantage.

“They are now capable of signing their cheat with an Nvidia cert which is bad for all games no matter the anti-cheat,” they wrote on Twitter. “Nvidia, fix this immediately.”

Speaking with Dexerto, the group explained how cheaters are able to use the Nvidia certificate to sign their own driver and make it look like a legitimate Nvidia program.

“Usually, leaked certificates are blocked by anti-cheats, but in this case, a big cert like Nvidia is probably a challenge to tackle since everyone has this on their machine as legitimate software,” the group noted.

“Any type of cheat that is that uses this certificate because the cheat becomes a legitimate software,” they added, further saying that this can be an issue for every game, regardless of how good the anti-cheat is.

With anti-cheat efforts against hackers in Warzone improving thanks to RICOCHET detecting and punishing those ruining games, this new development could spell doom for developers.

We’ll have to see how things develop and if Nvidia can get things under control on their end.