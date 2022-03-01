Warzone player turns FiNN into absurd chainsaw SMG using new loadout exploit

A Call of Duty: Warzone player has taken advantage of a new Vanguard attachment exploit to turn Modern Warfare’s FiNN LMG into a monstrosity. By adding on a Gung-Ho perk, they turned the weapon into a ridiculous SMG.

The newest exploit in Warzone is a bug that allows you to add a Vanguard primary perk to any gun in the game. Essentially, that means six attachments on Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War guns or 11 on Vanguard weapons.

This trick has already allowed players to create ridiculous, unintended no-recoil loadouts for guns like the Modern Warfare PKM and Vanguard AS44. Those builds took advantage of recoil-controlling perks (e.g. Tight Grip), but movement perks can also be used.

Vanguard’s Gung-Ho proficiency allows you to fire any gun while sprinting. Normally, this is reserved for specific SMGs in the 2022 title. Now, a player has used the exploit to transform some older guns into close-range monsters.

Warzone exploit turns FiNN LMG into a nasty close-range loadout

Gung-Ho on MW Finn Chainsaw and CW OTS lol @JGODYT pic.twitter.com/7IVK9zH8P1 — STMXVII (@stmxvii) March 1, 2022

Modern Warfare’s “chainsaw” FiNN LMG has some niche notoriety, as the heavy-hitting LMG got serious love as recently as January 2022 for its brute power. The most popular loadouts use the unique XRK Chainsaw stock, which turns the hefty gun into a hipfire-only menace.

While that FiNN is pretty strong at closer ranges, mobility issues made it less useful than SMGs like the Welgun. As you can see in the footage from ‘stmxvii’ above, that changes completely once you add the Gung-Ho perk.

Using the attachment exploit, stm was able to artificially enhance the FiNN’s movement. With the bugged loadout, the gun’s impressive hipfire recoil control and damage are blended with the ability to shoot while sprinting – decimating enemies.

Raven Software looking to fix Warzone loadout exploit

❗️ We are investigating an issue that unintentionally allows Weapon Attachment Perks to be transferred between Weapons. Trello:https://t.co/ZLNIH1vkVV — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) February 28, 2022

While stm took advantage of the exploit to enhance older guns like the FiNN and OTs 9, those options may not be available for much longer. In a February 28 tweet, Raven Software explained that they are investigating the bug.

So, if you want to shock people with the strongest chainsaw SMG in CoD history, you better hurry up before the next patch is deployed.