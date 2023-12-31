MW3 players shocked as cheaters learn how to become completely invisible

A clip of someone getting killed by an entirely invisible player has MW3 players puzzled, with many players feeling that the only popular conclusion to draw is that there are invisible cheaters out there.

Cheating has been a huge problem across many competitive multiplayer titles, but also a huge pain point for MW3 players in particular. With a high-profile instance of a cheater being caught recently, players are on high alert.

And, though the Modern Warfare 3 devs have been hard at work with preventing cheaters from running free and have banned tens of thousands of accounts, cheaters are still a prominent issue in the eyes of many players.

Now that players believe they’ve discovered entirely invisible players, people are hoping that whatever cheat or exploit is used to stealth players gets stomped out fast.

MW3 players puzzled by invisible cheater

When it comes to MW3, players dying due to some server weirdness isn’t exactly uncommon. Lag can have some strange side effects when it comes to things like getting shot around corners or someone’s player model not quite matching where they actually are according to the server.

This is pretty typical when it comes to online games, though, and lag can create some bizarre issues in certain circumstances.

What is new, however, is players becoming entirely invisible and running through the middle of a map with a knife unscathed.

A player died without a trace to a knife, and, in the killcam, they were entirely invisible. None of their teammates saw this person either, and they just strolled on by without a trace.

While there’s a chance this was some sort of glitch or server oddity, players feel as if this person may ahve been cheating. And, while speculation that their calling card is a jab at players they take out is a bit far-fetched, their name being “User” followed by several numbers raises some red flags.

“Yeah for once i wont chalk that up to ‘oh its desync’ or ‘its lagging’ thats just straight up invisible,” claimed one Redditor, a sentiment many agreed with. This player was, for all intents and purposes, entirely invisible. And, Call of Duty: Ghost jokes aside, players were frustrated that this is even possible and felt validated that someone else had this experience.

“Yes, finally proof. There have been so many instances where the other party clearly didn’t render for me at all but I chalked it up to fast pace of the game and mind playing tricks or whatever. I am not crazy. This sh*t happens for real.”