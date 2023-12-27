MW3 players divided on whether OP gun needs to be nerfed “ASAP”

MW3 players are in a heated debate on whether or not a controversial gun needs to be nerfed or kept as it is.

MW3 is no stranger to fans asking for changes, whether it be to weapons or a more concentrated effort to crackdown on cheaters.

Unfortunately, these cases are never cut and dry, as some fans think it’s better to just go with the flow instead of complaining about fixes that may never come.

Such is the case with a new debate that is raging online as two sides argue whether or not a specific gun needs to be nerfed immediately.

MW3 players are debating about a gun needing to be nerfed ASAP

The debate is currently going on over at the MW3 subreddit, where a post was made to call out the power behind the BAS-B, a battle rifle that is popular among the most competitive of players.

The post in question came with a long statement that explains the gun as “…way too strong plus the attachment pool for it makes it have zero recoil in the right hands. Needs nerfed ASAP.”

Many other players agreed with this sentiment, with one user saying, “[Bas-B] needs a nerf. Thing is the best SMG, AR, Battle rifle and sniper in the game.”

It’s clear the gun is proving to be incredibly powerful with the right attachments, to the point of dominating the game’s meta.

However, other fans of MW3 are defending the gun, saying it doesn’t make sense to push back and complain about the weapon instead of just using it like everyone else.

“Sure it needs nerfed but this is a bad take. Why wouldn’t people use it to stay competitive instead of complaining on Reddit?”

Another player was a little less tactful in their response: “If one single gun ruins your game, you’re just bad.”

There will always be arguments about the most popular or powerful guns in MW3, and this is just one example of many that will surely come.