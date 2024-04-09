MW3 Blaze Up event: Start Date, Parkour mode, more

MW3’s Blaze Up event is fast approaching to celebrate all things 420 Day, so here is all you need to know about its start date, its limited-time modes, and rewards.

CoD’s Season 3 events are shaping up to be some of MW3’s most interesting of the year, as it wraps up its Godzilla x Kong crossover, devs are raring to start its 4/20 takeover, filled to the brim with marijuana references of course.

Alongside Cheech and Chong skins and their incredible tracer pack bundle, here is everything you need to know about MW3’s Blaze Up event.

MW3’s Blaze Up event starts on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, which is the same time Warzone’s 4/20 event, High Trip, starts as well.

Although the devs have yet to officially confirm when the event will end, onsidering the Cheech and Chong bundle releases on April 20, aka 420 Day, and its theme, it will likely still be around till then.

MW3 Blaze Up Parkour game mode

First uncovered by a dataminer, G3T HIGH was found in Season 3’s update files which revealed a parkour game mode on the way to test players in a unique environment.

According to the leakers, the mode pits players against each other in a parkour map in which players will race to the top, with the first one winning.

However, it should be noted that the devs have not confirmed G3T HIGH’s involvement in the Blaze Up event, however, considering its theme and name, it’s most likely a lock.

MW3 Blaze Up rewards and challenges

MW3’s Blaze Up event will feature several challenges and rewards for players to complete and collect, which was confirmed in CoD’s blog post on Season 3.

However, we won’t know the full list of rewards and challenges that are coming with the event just yet. But, generally, we can always expect Weapon Stickers, Double XP tokens, and normally a Blueprint or Camo that is exclusive to the event.

We will update you here when we know more.