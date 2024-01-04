MW3 AR dominates Warzone with “broken TTK” better than meta guns

There’s an Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 3 that appears to have a “broken TTK” is one of the most powerful options in Warzone. That’s right, it’s the Ram-7.

Over the past few years, Warzone has had its fair share of broken weapons with an almost instant TTK – Time To Kill. The DMR ran roughshod over Verdansk for a while, as did the Mac-10 Gallantry blueprint, and the days of the Lockwood shotgun aren’t too far behind us.

Article continues after ad

The devs have, at times, managed to curb these weapons but it ends up being a game of whack-a-mole. As soon as one weapon is knocked off its perch, another rises up and the meta moves over there.

Article continues after ad

In the current iteration of Warzone, the MTZ Interceptor has been dominating things – so much so that the devs have promised to tweak it. However, it’s the Ram-7 that should also be a cause for a concern.

Article continues after ad

Best Ram-7 Warzone loadout for Season 1 in MW3

That’s according to Warzone guru WhosImmortal, who highlighted the Assault Rifle as having a “broken TTK” and “zero recoil” with a few tweaks to the usual builds.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“The Ram-7 fries,” he said, pointing out that it has a TTK of 681m/s in gunfights up to around the 35-meter mark. It, naturally drops off a little after that, but it still outguns the Bas-B with a TTK of 868m/s.

Article continues after ad

“This is kind of a busted set-up, definitely by far the number one rifle in the game and it’s not particularly close,” he added.

Article continues after ad

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Coremark 40 heavy barrel

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support grip

Magazine: 60-round drum

Stock: Hunker-5 Stock pad

Now, the Ram-7 has proven to be popular since being introduced in the Season 1 battle pass, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone who’s used it that it is up there with the best of the best.

Whether or not it goes under the microscope for changes anytime soon, though, remains to be seen. So, you may as well use it to your advantage for now.