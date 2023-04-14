MW2 Black Gold bug lets players rack up mounted kills easily

MW2 players are having trouble completing mounted kills challenges, but the new Black Gold map might have a way around it.

Leveling up in Modern Warfare 2 can be a tiring affair, but challenges give players something to shoot for that will net them a fair amount of XP and other goodies.

Some of these challenges are easy to complete, but others – like getting kills with a specific gun or attachment – require players to switch up their normal playstyle for the sake of completing the task.

Article continues after ad

The mounted kills challenge is one of those, as players are not always mounting up in the run-and-gun game. But the newest map might have given players a way around it.

MW2 players discover exploit on Black Gold map

A Redditor discovered that one of the newest Modern Warfare 2 maps, Black Gold, will register any kills that a player gets with a laser scope while aiming down sights (ADS) as a mounted kill.

However, some players in the comments have reported that this does not always work. There is speculation that you might need to use a specific gun or loadout.

Article continues after ad

Even still, many players were appreciative chiming in about how hard it was to complete the mounted kills challenge on certain guns.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident for the Black Gold map. Even in the comments of this post, MW2 players were complaining about the inconsistent night vision and how this nighttime map can make using certain scopes impossible.

Players don’t seem confident that the developer would be able to fix these issues quickly. Despite the fact that a new patch with several bug fixes dropped today, it doesn’t appear this bug was addressed.

Article continues after ad

For now, players should go ahead and equip a laser sight on their gun of choice when going onto the Black Gold map. Maybe you’ll rack up a few extra mounted kills if you’re lucky.