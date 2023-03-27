Modern Warfare 2 players long for MW 2019’s rewards and challenges

Modern Warfare 2 players long for the Modern Warfare 2019 days, specifically its various rewards and challenges.

For many Call of Duty players, the grass often looks green on the other side. The recent announcement of Counter-Strike 2 has some Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 users wanting more from their shooter of choice.

Call of Duty veterans have even looked to older entries for possible solutions, with MW2 fans longing for Black Ops 1’s Combat Record system.

It should come as no surprise that Modern Warfare’s 2019 installment boasts features that MW2 users would like to see return.

Modern Warfare 2 players miss the rewards in MW 2019

Reddit user BeanBranning received several affirmative answers after asking fellow fans if they missed the blueprint, calling card, and emblem rewards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019.

When another Redditor pondered why developers got rid of such rewards, the original poster said they’re likely “out of touch.”

BeanBranning added, “something like this gives more of an incentive to play multiplayer that goes beyond camo grinding.”

According to several other people in the Reddit thread, the rewards and challenges from Modern Warfare 2019 were better in every way.

In comparing MW 2019’s calling card challenges to those in DMZ, one player wrote, “MW2019s free blueprint rewards from these challenges were vastly superior. They all had unique models often with different iron sights even.”

Others argued that while the rewards in 2019 outshined Modern Warfare 2’s, the older game was actually a “regression” of these features.

“Even those were a joke. I wanted MW2 (09) challenges and rewards,” said another Redditor. Speaking on the regression, someone else added “MW3 had challenges that unlocked titles and emblems (blueprints didn’t exist yet) and they were all simultaneously tracked.”

It would seem that as Call of Duty continues to grow and expand, many longtime fans have simply started to miss the old days.